Nicola Sturgeon has praised the "courage" of health service staff after it emerged a home care worker who contracted coronavirus had died.

The first minister said the carer from West Dunbartonshire was among 222 people who had died in Scotland after testing positive, an increase of two.

A total of 3,961 people have contracted the virus, although Ms Sturgeon said this figure would be an under-estimate.

There are 1,599 patients in hospital, 199 of them in intensive care.

Ms Sturgeon said the number of deaths was "artificially low" and would likely rise later in the week when more figures become available.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman also said a "huge effort" was being made across health and social care, with 12,725 retired staff and medical and nursing students having come forward to volunteer to help fight the outbreak.

She said the response "shows the incredible dedication of our healthcare community" and offered her "deepest and most sincere thanks".

Scotland's coronavirus cases

Ms Sturgeon announced the latest figures at her daily press conference, at which she also introduced Dr Gregor Smith as her interim chief medical officer.

Dr Smith has stepped in after the resignation of Catherine Calderwood, who agreed to step down after she admitted breaching her own advice by visiting her second home in Fife.

Ms Sturgeon also revealed the "very sad news" that a home care worker in West Dunbartonshire was among those who have died.

'Considerable debt'

"I want to take the opportunity to convey my thoughts and condolences to their loved ones," she said.

"The death is a reminder that people working in our health and care services are not only showing immense dedication and expertise, they are displaying great courage.

"I'm sure everyone in Scotland once again is reflecting on the considerable debt we owe each and every one of them."

In response to questions, the first minister said the government "will be seeking to establish" whether the worker had the recommended personal protective equipment (PPE).

Ms Freeman said that stocks of all items of PPE are "adequate" and that there is a direct ordering and distribution line for carers as well as primary care workers and hospitals.