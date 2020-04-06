Image copyright Google Image caption Eight residents at Castle View Care Home in Dumbarton have died after showing symptoms of coronavirus

Eight residents of a care home in Dumbarton have died after showing symptoms of coronavirus.

Two other deaths at the home are not believed to be linked to the outbreak.

The outbreak at Castle View Care Home ermerged after a similar outbreak at a care home in Glasgow which saw 16 residents die.

The operator of Castle View said staff worked "tirelessly" to keep residents safe in "exceptionally challenging circumstances".

A spokesman for the Care Inspectorate said: "We are aware of the tragic deaths of residents at this care home as a result of suspected cases of Covid-19.

"We have been notified of the circumstances and we are in contact with the care service and the local health and social care partnership during this difficult time."