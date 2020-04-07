Coronavirus deaths in Scotland rise by 74 to 296

Image copyright PA Media

The number of people in Scotland who have died after contracting coronavirus has risen by 74 to a total of 296, Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed.

The first minister said 4,229 people had now tested positive for the virus.

Part of the rise is due to figures from the weekend only just being confirmed, although Ms Sturgeon warned that this would still be an under-estimate.

She also said there are 1,751 patients currently in hospital with the virus, 199 of whom are in intensive care.

Ms Sturgeon expressed her "deepest condolences" to all bereaved families and said she was "acutely aware" that every death was "much more than a statistic, it represents an individual human being".

Community settings

The Scottish government is introducing a new system for recording deaths involving coronavirus, and Ms Sturgeon said this meant a "relatively large" number had been registered in the past 24 hours.

A new report on deaths in "community settings" such as care homes will be published on Wednesday, which will include for the first time cases where patients were "presumed" to have the virus.

The current statistics only include cases where a laboratory has confirmed that the patient died after contracting Covid-19.

Ms Sturgeon also sent her "very best wishes" to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was moved into an intensive care unit on Monday evening after his coronavirus symptoms worsened.

She said: "We are all willing you on, Boris - get well soon."