Scotland's papers: Boris battles on and miracle in Perthshire

  • 8 April 2020
Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail
Image caption The condition of Prime Minister Boris Johnson dominates Wednesday's papers as he spends a second night in an intensive care unit with coronavirus. The Scottish Daily Mail reports Mr Johnson's deputy, Dominic Raab, as saying the PM is a "fighter" who will "pull through".
Image copyright The Courier
Image caption The Courier reports First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is among the political leaders who have sent their best wishes to Mr Johnson. The paper also features a heartwarming picture of 98-year-old Daphne Shah after her "remarkable recovery" from coronavirus.
Image copyright The Times
Image caption "Get well soon Boris," is the message from a team of medical staff at the George Eliot Hospital in Warwickshire on the front page of The Times.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Express
Image caption The medics also feature on the front page of the Scottish Daily Express above the headline "Boris 'Will Pull Through'. The paper also notes the daily UK death toll on Tuesday increased by 786.
Image copyright Scottish Sun
Image caption The Scottish Sun urges its readers to stay at home and pray for Boris Johnson. The paper describes a nation united in wishing Mr Johnson well as he fights Covid-19.
Image copyright The Scotsman
Image caption The Scotsman also focuses on the daily UK Covid-19 briefing. As well as Mr Raab's belief that the prime minister will recover the paper reports the lockdown will not be reviewed until the number of infections pass their peak.
Image copyright The i
Image caption "Caretaker PM may be needed," says the i paper, which points out Mr Johnson is not on a ventilator device, but is receiving oxygen. It says that should Mr Raab fall ill, Chancellor Rishi Sunak is next in line to lead the government.
Image copyright Press and Journal
Image caption The Press and Journal leads with Mr Raab's description of the prime minister as a "fighter". It also reports Nicola Sturgeon's message to the PM: "The people of Scotland are willing you on."
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption As well as the Downing Street briefing The Herald warns a three-month lockdown could see Scotland's economy "shrink by a quarter". The paper also reports on the first minister's PPE pledge for care workers.
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption "You have been warned" is the headline in the Daily Record. The paper says Nicola Sturgeon has vowed to take action against care home bosses who do not protect staff during the pandemic.
Image copyright Edinburgh Evening News
Image caption The Edinburgh Evening News features an care worker's account of life on the Covid-19 frontline.
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National focuses on fears Covid-19 could deliver a 25% blow to GDP and, separately, asks: "Why did Scots never kick out their kings?"
Image copyright Glasgow Times
Image caption The Glasgow Times leads with calls for fairer pay for those on the Covid-19 frontline after claims staff will be paid £9.50 an hour to move dead bodies.
Image copyright Evening Telegraph
Image caption The Evening Telegraph leads with outrage over a "weak" jail term for a convicted sex offender.
Image copyright Daily Star
Image caption And the Daily Star reveals online tutorials are helping fans of Greggs get their fix during the lockdown.

