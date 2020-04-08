Image copyright PA Media Image caption Press Association photographer Andrew Milligan took this stunning shot of the super moon over the Kelpies.

Stargazers across Scotland captured some stunning images of a pink super moon overnight.

Despite its name, there is not any noticeable colour difference to the full moon.

It refers to a northern Native American reference to an early-blooming wildflower and is first seen across North America as spring begins.

The lunar light show, which peaked at 03:55, was pictured by professionals and amateurs with spectacular results.

Image copyright Michael Sweeney Image caption Michael Sweeney managed to capture the super moon and a bird from the garden of his home in Glasgow.

Image copyright Norman Ferguson Image caption Norman Ferguson, of Edinburgh, sent in this beautiful shot.

Image copyright Douglas MacRae Image caption Douglas MacRae photographed the super moon over the Braes of Lochaber

Image copyright Neil Thomas Douglas Image caption Neil Thomas Douglas captured this shot of the super moon though the squinty bridge over the River Clyde in Glasgow.

Image copyright Susan Image caption Susan took this shot of the moon and her pet dog in Newton St Boswells in the Borders.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption And finally Press Association photographer Jane Barlow captured this beautiful shot of the sky over Calton Hill in Edinburgh.

