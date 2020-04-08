Gallery: Super Moon images from across Scotland to lift the spirit
- 8 April 2020
Stargazers across Scotland captured some stunning images of a pink super moon overnight.
Despite its name, there is not any noticeable colour difference to the full moon.
It refers to a northern Native American reference to an early-blooming wildflower and is first seen across North America as spring begins.
The lunar light show, which peaked at 03:55, was pictured by professionals and amateurs with spectacular results.
All images copyrighted.