Coronavirus in Scotland: Who is dying and where?

The Scottish government has changed the way it reports coronavirus deaths in Scotland.

The daily figures from Health Protection Scotland will still be published, but additional figures from the National Records of Scotland (NRS) will now be released every Wednesday.

These new figures include all cases where Covid-19 is mentioned on a death certificate, even if the patient was not in hospital and had not been tested - and even if the virus was just one of a number of factors.

There will also be additional details, including the age and gender of the patient who died.

The wider definition of what constitutes a coronavirus death means that Scotland's death rate is higher than has been previously reported, as this graph shows.

Scotland's coronavirus deaths Comparing HPS and NRS figures

Data from the NRS shows a total of 354 deaths had been linked to the virus as of 5 April. This compares to a figure of 220 deaths reported on that day using Health Protection Scotland data.

The NRS will also give a weekly breakdown of the age and gender of patients whose death was connected to Covid-19.

The data so far shows that the age group with the highest number of deaths is 75 to 84-year-olds. But the virus has caused four deaths in the 15 to 44-year-old age bracket.

No-one under 15 years old has died from the virus in Scotland.

Coronavirus deaths in Scotland by age group

Analysis of the data by age and gender, show that males aged between 75 and 84 are the highest risk group.

The NRS data includes the health board where the deaths were registered.

We can also see how the number of coronavirus-related deaths compares to the total number of deaths in that health board.

In the table below, the three health boards with the highest percentage of Covid-19 deaths are highlighted.

Where are Scotland's coronavirus deaths? Health board Total deaths Covid-19 deaths Percentage of Covid-19 deaths Ayrshire & Arran 1,451 27 1.90% Borders 424 16 3.80% Dumfries &Galloway 603 12 2.00% Fife 1,174 15 1.30% Forth Valley 997 27 2.70% Grampian 1,719 12 0.70% Greater Glasgow & Clyde 3,774 122 3.20% Highland 1,095 16 1.50% Lanarkshire 2,210 48 2.20% Lothian 2,410 41 1.70% Orkney 62 0 0.00% Shetland 62 1 1.60% Tayside 1,460 17 1.20% Western Isles 112 0 0.00%

Source for all graphs and figures: National Records of Scotland