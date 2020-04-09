Image copyright PA Media Image caption Ms Graham died in Inverclyde Royal Hospital on Monday

Tributes have been paid to a nurse who has become the first NHS worker in Scotland to die from coronavirus.

Janice Graham, 58, has been remembered by colleagues past and present for her "kindness and compassion".

Ms Graham, a health care support worker and district nurse, died at Inverclyde Royal Hospital on Monday.

The news follows the death last week of West Dunbartonshire care worker Catherine Sweeney.

Louise Long, chief officer of Inverclyde Health and Social Care Partnership, said: "We are saddened to confirm a member of staff has passed away due to Covid-19. Our thoughts are with Janice's loved ones at this difficult time.

"Janice was a valued team member in our District Nursing and Evening Services team and brought kindness and compassion to patients and colleagues.

"Her bright and engaging personality and razor sharp wit will be sorely missed."

A memorial book will be made available at Ms Graham's health centre

She confirmed a memorial book will be open at Port Glasgow Health Centre to staff who wish to pay tribute to Ms Graham.

Ms Long added: "We are incredibly thankful to our staff for their tireless efforts during this crisis. We are here to support them as much as possible during this challenging time."

Ms Graham's son Craig told STV News he would "miss everything about her".

Diane Murray, Scotland's deputy chief nursing officer, posted on Twitter: "Our deepest sympathies are with Janice Graham's family at this very sad time! We thank her for her many years of service!"

A London-based nurse tweeted: "I am genuinely devastated to have heard of the death of one of my former colleagues from back home, due to COVID-19. Her name was Janice and she was one of the most, if not the most kind, caring and compassionate HCA I have had the privilege to work with and learn from.

"She will never be forgotten and Inverclyde Royal Hospital has lost one of their finest. May she rest in peace and never be forgotten."