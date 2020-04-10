Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The normally busy M8 has been eerily quiet since the lockdown was announced last month

People across Scotland have been urged to help combat the spread of coronavirus by staying at home over the Easter weekend.

National clinical director Prof Jason Leitch said it was important for the public to look after their physical and mental health during the lockdown.

But he encouraged people to use common sense and avoid the temptation to go for a leisurely drive.

Transport Scotland said motorists should only make "essential journeys".

Police Scotland officers will be on patrol to explain the risks to public health of failing to comply with government guidance.

The Met Office forecast most parts of the country will experience dry, cloudy conditions over the weekend with temperatures reaching the mid-teens at best.

Prof Leitch said people should only travel for vital reasons such as buying groceries, healthcare, caring responsibilities or necessary work.

He also emphasised the importance of remaining active by working out indoors, walking, running or cycling close to home for up to an hour.

Image caption Scotland's national clinical director Prof Jason Leitch has urged the public to respect the guidelines.

Prof Leitch stressed the best way of slowing the spread of Covid-19, which has now claimed 447 lives in Scotland, is to stay indoors.

He said: "The social distancing guidance has been tough and has seen us all having to adapt to new ways of keeping in touch with friends and family, which is why now more than every it is important for people to exercise and keep mentally and physically active.

"But we need to use common sense. Please exercise at home and, if you are going out for a daily walk, run or cycle, stay at least two metres away from people you don't live with."

Prof Leitch recognised many families will originally have had plans for the Easter weekend.

But he added: "Do not be tempted to go for a drive for leisure. This is about going for a short walk locally, a run or a short bike ride, not spending time on your favourite sport or hobby.

"If you travel further afield, there is a risk you might come into contact with other people, whether you plan to or not, so please keep this to an absolute minimum."

Transport Scotland operations manager Douglas Cairns said: "We know this is not how people would want to be spending their Easter break, but it's vital that we all play our part in these difficult times by following the guidance and keeping any travel to essential journeys only.

"We must stay at home to help protect the NHS, our families and save lives."

Police Scotland's deputy chief constable, Malcolm Graham, said officers will be on patrol across the country and will explain the risks to public health of failing to comply with the guidance.

He added: "We must maintain the discipline we have seen so far, because sticking to the clear instruction from government and health experts on social distancing is critical to helping the national effort to respond to this pandemic.

"We will always encourage compliance but, as a last resort, we will use the enforcement powers which are in place."

The most up-to-date figures, announced last Friday, revealed 144 fixed penalties were issued by police officers in one week.

In one case, six fines were issued after a house party in Aberdeen.

'Critical role'

Meanwhile, a human rights lawyer has been appointed to lead independent scrutiny of Covid-19 emergency police powers.

John Scott QC has been commissioned by Chief Constable Iain Livingstone to review Police Scotland's use of new emergency powers to respond to the pandemic.

Mr Livingstone said the lawyer would ensure the force's use of the new powers were "thoroughly and independently scrutinised".

Mr Scott welcomed the invitation, which he said comes in "exceptional and difficult times", and said it highlighted the importance in Scotland of policing by consent.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said the decision showed "forward-thinking" by the UK's second-largest police force.

He added: "Police Scotland is playing a critical role in responding to public concerns and in ensuring social distancing in our communities in order to safeguard health, protect the NHS and save lives."