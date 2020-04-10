Image caption

The Scottish Daily Mail claims Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has twice broken government restrictions to help to stop the spread of coronavirus. It says Mr Jenrick flouted lockdown rules by travelling from London to a second home, and then to visit his elderly parents. The paper claims he went to the second home in Herefordshire after travel restrictions were announced, but Mr Jenrick denies this saying his family were there before the lockdown began. He adds he observed social distancing rules when delivering essentials to his parents.