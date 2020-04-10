Scotland

Scotland's papers: Boris out of danger and 'forgotten virus victims'

  • 10 April 2020
Image caption "Boris out of danger," says the Daily Express. The paper says the PM will continue to be closely monitored and reports he was sat up in bed and talking to hospital staff earlier in the day.
Image caption Patients with heart conditions have become the "forgotten victims" of the coronavirus because they are avoiding hospital, writes The Herald. The paper reports there has been a slight decline in people seeking help who need urgent or emergency care - and this is the picture not only across the UK, but in Europe and in the US.
Image caption The Press and Journal leads with a plea for Scots not to travel to the north of Scotland over the Easter weekend, as Airbnb suspend holiday home bookings. It comes as the death toll in Scotland hit 447 on Thursday, the paper reports.
Image caption The Scotsman leads with the warning from Nicola Sturgeon that Scotland will be left with a "mental health legacy" once the lockdown is lifted. In the first virtual meeting of the Scottish Parliament, the first minister spoke of expanding access to counselling both immediately and for the future, the paper reports.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail claims Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has twice broken government restrictions to help to stop the spread of coronavirus. It says Mr Jenrick flouted lockdown rules by travelling from London to a second home, and then to visit his elderly parents. The paper claims he went to the second home in Herefordshire after travel restrictions were announced, but Mr Jenrick denies this saying his family were there before the lockdown began. He adds he observed social distancing rules when delivering essentials to his parents.
Image caption Public health staff who have been working from home have been asked to "defy a direct order" and report to their usual place of work, reports The Courier. The paper also pictures staff at The Glade care home in Brechin who have stayed there permanently to reduce risk for residents.
Image caption The Daily Record leads with a man awaiting sentencing for nine counts of rape, two of sexual assault, one of intent to rape and two of extorting sexual images. The paper interviews one of Allan Rotchford's victims who says he blackmailed her shortly after she had a baby.
Image caption Suspected coronavirus outbreaks at three care home is the focus for the Edinburgh Evening News as the paper calls for help from the armed forces.
Image caption "No end in sight" is The National's headline as Nicola Sturgeon confirmed there was no plan to lift the lockdown after the Easter weekend. People in Scotland have been urged to abide by virus measures despite the temptation to see family over the next few days, the paper reports.
Image caption The Evening Express splashes its "comfort box appeal" which raises funds to support staff working for NHS Grampian.
Image caption A woman is accused of an attack which left an individual with "serious injuries", reports the Glasgow Times. The paper also highlights the plight of a former Barrhead Travel worker who is struggling to feed her children after the firm refused to take her back under the government's job retention scheme.
Image caption And the Evening Telegraph leads with a couple who are £7,400 out of pocket after they had to cancel wedding plans due to lockdown measures.

