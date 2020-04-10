Image copyright Lesley Donald

A serial sex offender has become the first Scottish prisoner to die after being confirmed to have coronavirus.

John Angus, 66, had been in custody at HMP Edinburgh after being convicted at the High Court in Inverness in 2010 of drugging and assaulting a woman.

He died on Wednesday and the BBC has been told that he was a confirmed Covid-19 case.

It is understood several members of staff who dealt him have been told to self-isolate.

Angus was on a lifelong restriction order and had previously been given an 11-year jail term for tying up and gagging a primary school teacher in Easter Ross and abducting a school cleaner at the same school at knifepoint in 1994.

About 30 prisoners are currently self-isolating in 10 Scottish prisons with symptoms of coronavirus, according to the SPS.

There are currently some 7,500 prisoners in custody in Scotland, down by around 500 from the start of the lockdown.