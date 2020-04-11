Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A topical mural has been painted in Glasgow's Bath Street

New figures show that a further 47 people with coronavirus have died in Scotland, bringing the total to 542.

The Scottish government said 5,590 people had now tested positive for the virus, an increase of 315 from Friday.

In total, 29,903 patients have been tested across the country.

A total of 1,855 people were in hospital on Friday evening with either confirmed or suspected coronavirus, 212 of whom were in intensive care.

Follow the latest updates on the live page