Image copyright Getty Images

New figures show that a further 24 people with coronavirus have died in Scotland, bringing the total to 566.

The Scottish government said 5,912 people had now tested positive for the virus, an increase of 322 from Saturday.

In total, 31,114 patients have been tested across the country.

A total of 1,755 people were in hospital on Saturday with either confirmed or suspected coronavirus, 221 of whom were in intensive care.

This is down from 1,855 people in hospital on Friday, the first time there has been a fall in this tally since the start of the outbreak.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman has cautioned against reading too much into the drop in numbers of patients in Scottish hospitals.

"It is too early to read anything into that," she said.

Follow the latest updates on the live page