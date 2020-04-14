Scotland

Scotland's papers: 'Optimistic signs' as Scots 'flatten virus curve'

Image caption The Scottish Sun leads with what it describes as a "virus breakthrough" after Nicola Sturgeon's Monday briefing. The first minister praised people in Scotland for staying at home, which has lead to a "flattening" of the pandemic, the paper says.
Image caption The Herald also leads with an upbeat front page and Ms Sturgeon's quote of "optimistic signs" in the fight against coronavirus. The paper highlights that more than half of Scotland's intensive care beds are empty, while figures for critically ill coronavirus patients show "signs of slowing."
Image caption The first minister said Scotland "will not hesitate" to take its own action to lift lockdown measures if evidence suggests it could save more lives, reports The Scotsman. The paper says there are "growing signs" the virus has reached its peak.
Image caption However the i leads on Dominic Raab's plea for the public to stick to coronavirus lockdown rules at a Downing Street briefing. It focuses on his assertion that it would be too soon for the UK government to lift the lockdown, or reveal its "exit strategy", for fear of risking a second wave of infections.
Image caption Stringent measures to curb the spread of the virus in the UK will be extended until at least 7 May, according to The Times. It says Mr Raab will announce the decision on Thursday. In brighter news, the paper's colourful splash image shows a smiling baby, Amanda. Her mother praised NHS staff as the five-month-old was discharged from hospital after treatment for the virus.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express urges the prime minister to follow advice to rest up and "stay put" as he recovers from coronavirus. The paper claims Boris Johnson, who is recovering at Chequers after being discharged from hospital, has been told he cannot yet return to his duties.
Image caption The Edinburgh Evening News leads with a social media campaign to get people exercising outdoors which has raised £1m for the NHS in just two weeks.
Image caption The UK government has directed firms supplying PPE to prioritise care homes and care agencies in England and not to supply the goods to service providers in Scotland or Wales, according to The National.
Image caption The Glasgow Times leads with a Scottish minister who reported media giant Sky to police over social distancing concerns at its Scottish offices. The paper claims it has seen evidence that employees are sitting less than 2m apart, despite executives insisting they are doing all they can to protect the workforce.
Image caption A coronavirus "care home catastrophe" has been "dramatically laid bare" by the UK government's chief medical officer, the Scottish Daily Mail says. Prof Chris Whitty told the daily Downing Street briefing that 92 care homes in the UK had detected an outbreak of the virus in the past day alone. The paper says "terrified" staff members are refusing to work in the face of the "grave threat".
Image caption The Courier leads with a terminally ill woman who is in isolation in a care home where staff are experiencing a shortage of PPE - meaning she may "face a lonely end". The paper says Susan Gordon's story highlights the "tragic toll" on families across Tayside and Fife amid the equipment shortage.
Image caption The Press and Journal says union bosses have claimed Scotland's fire service is sitting on a "dangerous knife edge" as hundreds of personnel are forced to self-isolate. The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) issued an urgent plea for firefighters and control staff to be tested for coronavirus, the paper reports.
Image caption "Brave, kind and selfless" is the Evening Telegraph's headline following the death of a young man in Dundee. The paper interviews the man's best friend who has spoken out about his "heartache".
Image caption The Daily Record claims an activist who campaigned with a Scottish Conservative MP candidate has been suspended from the party for alleged racism.
Image caption The economic impact of coronavirus is the lead for the Evening Express which reports 200 jobs could be at risk at oil and gas services firm KCA Deutag. The firm, which has its headquarters in Aberdeen, has "refused" to furlough workers, the paper says.
Image caption And fears of a national beer shortage make the front page of the Daily Star of Scotland. "Dreams of a messy post-lockdown party at the pub" are "under threat", the tabloid claims - adding some 50 million stale pints have "gone down the drain".

