Scotland

Scotland's papers: 'Horrific' care home toll and hospital test 'fury'

  • 16 April 2020
Image caption The Herald reports on the "horrific" news that one in four of those in Scotland who have died after contracting coronavirus lived in care homes.
Image caption The Scotsman also covers the death toll from care homes. The National Records of Scotland said that 962 deaths had been registered in Scotland where the virus was mentioned on the death certificate.
Image caption The Daily Record front page also covers the death toll from Scotland's care homes. It says care workers have "always" been undervalued and "it took a pandemic for us to call them essential staff".
Image caption The Scottish Sun warns that the elderly are "being sacrificed" to coronavirus. Just under 70% of all registered deaths involving Covid-19 were of people aged 75 or over, official figures suggest.
Image caption The i describes the "living hell" of working in a care home, which it calls the "forgotten front line" of the coronavirus epidemic. The paper says staff still do not have access to sufficient protective equipment and that carers are worried they could lose their jobs if they raise concerns about their safety.
Image caption The announcement that all care home residents and staff with coronavirus symptoms will be tested makes the front page of the Scottish Daily Mail. It calls the move a "victory for our carers".
Image caption The front page of the Edinburgh Evening News also features the care home death toll and reports that 433 care homes in Scotland have now recorded cases of coronavirus.
Image caption The Angus and Dundee edition of The Courier reports that a staff member at Pitkerro Care Centre in Dundee has died after testing positive for coronavirus.
Image caption The "true toll" of coronavirus has been laid bare by the release of the National Records of Scotland figures, The Press and Journal reports. The statistics - which included a breakdown of where people had died - said 962 deaths had now been registered in Scotland where the virus was mentioned on the death certificate.
Image caption The number of new cases of coronavirus in the UK is "flattening out", The Times says. Its report says the UK is reaching the peak of the epidemic and will soon be able to finalise plans for lifting lockdown measures. The front page also features a photo of Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong, a pregnant nurse whose baby was delivered successfully after she died with the virus.
Image caption Calls for a fundraising "hero" to be knighted make the front page of the Daily Express. World War Two veteran Tom Moore, 99, has now raised more than £12m for NHS charities after his sponsored walk - 100 laps of his garden before he turns 100 - went viral online. The country is "in awe", the Express says.
Image caption The National reports that a PPE supplier which initially said it could not supply certain items to care homes in Scotland has now confirmed it will make stock available to care homes north of the border.
Image caption An American woman was left "shell-shocked" when Border Force told her to leave the country amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Aberdeen Evening Express reports.
Image caption The Evening Times reports that a boy was attacked by a gang of youths during the lockdown. The paper says the man who rescued him then had his car smashed.
Image caption The Dundee Evening Telegraph reports that Dundee United have been confirmed as Championship champions after an SPFL resolution to "call" the season passed.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites