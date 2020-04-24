Your pictures of Scotland 17 April - 24 April

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 17 and 24 April. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.

Please also ensure you follow current coronavirus guidelines and take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Image copyright Peter Bruce Image caption Catching some rays: Peter Bruce, skipper of the Budding Rose, captured this stunning sunset and fishing boat scene about 80 miles east of Shetland on Sunday evening.

Image copyright Chris Reekie Image caption Wink and you'll miss it: "Spring lambs show the outside world continues, and it is beautiful", says Chris Reekie of St Andrews.

Image copyright Christine Watson Image caption "Son-shine and rain make this": Christine Watson got this great rainbow image of her children Cameron and Steven in Fordoun.

Image copyright Kris Campbell Image caption Pecking order: "Not sure if he was being polite and waiting his turn or practising social distancing in the food line", says Kris Campbell from Burntisland of this pigeon in the garden.

Image copyright David Wallace Image caption Bridge over troubled waters: David Wallace captured this colourful scene in Perth.

Image copyright Robin White Image caption Frosty reception: Sun burning through the haar on a cold morning in Cove, Aberdeen, by Robin White.

Image copyright Thomas Andy Branson Image caption Sun lounger: Thomas Andy Branson said seals such as this pup are "100% enjoying life" at Forvie National Nature Reserve in Aberdeenshire.

Image copyright Catherine Matheson Image caption The Skye's the limit: Catherine Matheson took this picture from the bottom of her croft in Upper Halistra, Waternish, looking over towards the Western Isles.

Image copyright Martin Mann Image caption Caught red-handed: Martin Mann said this robin was giving him some tips.

Image copyright Louise Robb Image caption The path to happiness: "I feel so lucky to have Balmedie Beach right on my doorstep, it has been great to use the beach for daily exercise", says Louise Robb. "My two children have had such fun and adventures here and it has helped create precious memories."

Image copyright Zoe Kirkbride Image caption Cow and gate food: "I have been taking many photos around my village of Kettlebridge, Fife, during the lockdown, including this one of a cow that had just had a face full of carrots!", Zoe Kirkbride tells us.

Image copyright Garry Hunter Image caption Out of Africa: Garry Hunter said this Wheatear had travelled a long way to Craigievar in Aberdeenshire. "With so few cars on the roads and planes in the sky, it is so much easier to hear and see the wildlife around us."

Image copyright Tony Goodrum Image caption Morning has broken: "So beautiful" says Tony Goodrum from Perth.

Image copyright Andy Douglas Image caption True dove: "This beautiful pair of Eurasian Collared Doves have taken to frequenting our garden in Longniddry on a daily basis and have become increasingly unconcerned about our presence," says Andy Douglas. "It's a pleasure to have their company."

Image copyright Neil Goodbrand Image caption The end of the rainbow: Neil Goodbrand could not believe his luck when he caught this moment in Aberdeen.

Image copyright Nina Mackay Image caption Pitch perfect: William, Ben and Murray Mackay enjoying the last of the daylight at Ackergill, Caithness, courtesy of mum Nina Mackay.

Image copyright Curtis Welsh Image caption What are you up there fir? Curtis Welsh spied this Great Spotted Woodpecker while out on his daily lockdown walk in the Scottish Borders. "She was as high as she could go on this fir tree - perhaps I could create a new Christmas tree icon instead of a fairy or a star!"

Image copyright James Millar Image caption Mash up: Early rise for a potato team near Kelso this week, as seen by James Millar.

Image copyright Paul Adams Image caption Garden strummer: Paul Adams says he's getting creative as he can't stray far from home in Kirkcaldy for pictures during lockdown.

Image copyright Johanna Gericke Image caption Mucky pups: Hamish and Bella had a bit of explaining to do, according to Johanna Gericke under blue skies in Kilchrenan.

Image copyright Stephen Ching Image caption It runs in the family: "Trying desperately to keep up with my son Jack on our daily exercise in Fife", says Stephen Ching. Oh, and happy birthday Jack, who turned 10 on Friday!

Image copyright Anitha van Dijk Image caption Pebble dash: Anitha van Dijk came across this on the side of a country road in Fort William, "people showing their respect for the NHS".

Image copyright Lorna Paterson Image caption Miaow you see me, miaow you don't: This is Louis abiding by the rules of staying home during lockdown," says Lorna Paterson. "He’s enjoying the sun where no-one can see him being so camouflaged."

Image copyright Laura Johnstone Image caption Toilet humour: "Spotted in Helensburgh and it makes me laugh every time I pass it", says Laura Johnstone.

Image copyright Vicki Swan Image caption ...and now for actual ducks, safety in numbers: Vicki Swan spotted these ducklings staying close at the River Tweed in Peebles.

Image copyright David Crosbie Image caption Ewe looking at me? David Crosbie, who describes himself as an amateur photographer from the Edinburgh area, said of his cheeky lamb picture: "Perhaps these will be a nice pick-me-up for your readers."

Image copyright Kirsty McInally Image caption Sunny delight: Six-month-old, Eve McInally from Motherwell, is all ready for the sunshine and playing in the back garden, says mum Kirsty McInally.

