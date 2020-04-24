Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland 17 April - 24 April

  • 24 April 2020

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 17 and 24 April. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.

Please also ensure you follow current coronavirus guidelines and take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Sunset in North Sea Image copyright Peter Bruce
Image caption Catching some rays: Peter Bruce, skipper of the Budding Rose, captured this stunning sunset and fishing boat scene about 80 miles east of Shetland on Sunday evening.
Lambs Image copyright Chris Reekie
Image caption Wink and you'll miss it: "Spring lambs show the outside world continues, and it is beautiful", says Chris Reekie of St Andrews.
Rainbow children Image copyright Christine Watson
Image caption "Son-shine and rain make this": Christine Watson got this great rainbow image of her children Cameron and Steven in Fordoun.
Pigeon and squirrel Image copyright Kris Campbell
Image caption Pecking order: "Not sure if he was being polite and waiting his turn or practising social distancing in the food line", says Kris Campbell from Burntisland of this pigeon in the garden.
Bridge Image copyright David Wallace
Image caption Bridge over troubled waters: David Wallace captured this colourful scene in Perth.
Frost at Cove Image copyright Robin White
Image caption Frosty reception: Sun burning through the haar on a cold morning in Cove, Aberdeen, by Robin White.
Seal Image copyright Thomas Andy Branson
Image caption Sun lounger: Thomas Andy Branson said seals such as this pup are "100% enjoying life" at Forvie National Nature Reserve in Aberdeenshire.
View from Skye to Western Isles Image copyright Catherine Matheson
Image caption The Skye's the limit: Catherine Matheson took this picture from the bottom of her croft in Upper Halistra, Waternish, looking over towards the Western Isles.
Robin on camera Image copyright Martin Mann
Image caption Caught red-handed: Martin Mann said this robin was giving him some tips.
Balmedie Image copyright Louise Robb
Image caption The path to happiness: "I feel so lucky to have Balmedie Beach right on my doorstep, it has been great to use the beach for daily exercise", says Louise Robb. "My two children have had such fun and adventures here and it has helped create precious memories."
Cow eating carrots Image copyright Zoe Kirkbride
Image caption Cow and gate food: "I have been taking many photos around my village of Kettlebridge, Fife, during the lockdown, including this one of a cow that had just had a face full of carrots!", Zoe Kirkbride tells us.
Wheatear Image copyright Garry Hunter
Image caption Out of Africa: Garry Hunter said this Wheatear had travelled a long way to Craigievar in Aberdeenshire. "With so few cars on the roads and planes in the sky, it is so much easier to hear and see the wildlife around us."
Runner Image copyright Tony Goodrum
Image caption Morning has broken: "So beautiful" says Tony Goodrum from Perth.
Doves Image copyright Andy Douglas
Image caption True dove: "This beautiful pair of Eurasian Collared Doves have taken to frequenting our garden in Longniddry on a daily basis and have become increasingly unconcerned about our presence," says Andy Douglas. "It's a pleasure to have their company."
Lady in rainbow jacket in front of rainbow Image copyright Neil Goodbrand
Image caption The end of the rainbow: Neil Goodbrand could not believe his luck when he caught this moment in Aberdeen.
Boys playing football Image copyright Nina Mackay
Image caption Pitch perfect: William, Ben and Murray Mackay enjoying the last of the daylight at Ackergill, Caithness, courtesy of mum Nina Mackay.
Woodpecker Image copyright Curtis Welsh
Image caption What are you up there fir? Curtis Welsh spied this Great Spotted Woodpecker while out on his daily lockdown walk in the Scottish Borders. "She was as high as she could go on this fir tree - perhaps I could create a new Christmas tree icon instead of a fairy or a star!"
Potato farming Image copyright James Millar
Image caption Mash up: Early rise for a potato team near Kelso this week, as seen by James Millar.
Guitar Image copyright Paul Adams
Image caption Garden strummer: Paul Adams says he's getting creative as he can't stray far from home in Kirkcaldy for pictures during lockdown.
Puppies Image copyright Johanna Gericke
Image caption Mucky pups: Hamish and Bella had a bit of explaining to do, according to Johanna Gericke under blue skies in Kilchrenan.
Boy running Image copyright Stephen Ching
Image caption It runs in the family: "Trying desperately to keep up with my son Jack on our daily exercise in Fife", says Stephen Ching. Oh, and happy birthday Jack, who turned 10 on Friday!
Rainbow stones Image copyright Anitha van Dijk
Image caption Pebble dash: Anitha van Dijk came across this on the side of a country road in Fort William, "people showing their respect for the NHS".
Cat Image copyright Lorna Paterson
Image caption Miaow you see me, miaow you don't: This is Louis abiding by the rules of staying home during lockdown," says Lorna Paterson. "He’s enjoying the sun where no-one can see him being so camouflaged."
Toilet duck Image copyright Laura Johnstone
Image caption Toilet humour: "Spotted in Helensburgh and it makes me laugh every time I pass it", says Laura Johnstone.
Ducklings Image copyright Vicki Swan
Image caption ...and now for actual ducks, safety in numbers: Vicki Swan spotted these ducklings staying close at the River Tweed in Peebles.
Lamb Image copyright David Crosbie
Image caption Ewe looking at me? David Crosbie, who describes himself as an amateur photographer from the Edinburgh area, said of his cheeky lamb picture: "Perhaps these will be a nice pick-me-up for your readers."
Baby Eve Image copyright Kirsty McInally
Image caption Sunny delight: Six-month-old, Eve McInally from Motherwell, is all ready for the sunshine and playing in the back garden, says mum Kirsty McInally.

