Your pictures of Scotland 17 April - 24 April

Peter Bruce
Catching some rays: Peter Bruce, skipper of the Budding Rose, captured this stunning sunset and fishing boat scene about 80 miles east of Shetland on Sunday evening.
Chris Reekie
Wink and you'll miss it: "Spring lambs show the outside world continues, and it is beautiful", says Chris Reekie of St Andrews.
Christine Watson
"Son-shine and rain make this": Christine Watson got this great rainbow image of her children Cameron and Steven in Fordoun.
Kris Campbell
Pecking order: "Not sure if he was being polite and waiting his turn or practising social distancing in the food line", says Kris Campbell from Burntisland of this pigeon in the garden.
David Wallace
Bridge over troubled waters: David Wallace captured this colourful scene in Perth.
Robin White
Frosty reception: Sun burning through the haar on a cold morning in Cove, Aberdeen, by Robin White.
Thomas Andy Branson
Sun lounger: Thomas Andy Branson said seals such as this pup are "100% enjoying life" at Forvie National Nature Reserve in Aberdeenshire.
Catherine Matheson
The Skye's the limit: Catherine Matheson took this picture from the bottom of her croft in Upper Halistra, Waternish, looking over towards the Western Isles.
Martin Mann
Caught red-handed: Martin Mann said this robin was giving him some tips.
Louise Robb
The path to happiness: "I feel so lucky to have Balmedie Beach right on my doorstep, it has been great to use the beach for daily exercise", says Louise Robb. "My two children have had such fun and adventures here and it has helped create precious memories."
Zoe Kirkbride
Cow and gate food: "I have been taking many photos around my village of Kettlebridge, Fife, during the lockdown, including this one of a cow that had just had a face full of carrots!", Zoe Kirkbride tells us.
Garry Hunter
Out of Africa: Garry Hunter said this Wheatear had travelled a long way to Craigievar in Aberdeenshire. "With so few cars on the roads and planes in the sky, it is so much easier to hear and see the wildlife around us."
Tony Goodrum
Morning has broken: "So beautiful" says Tony Goodrum from Perth.
Andy Douglas
True dove: "This beautiful pair of Eurasian Collared Doves have taken to frequenting our garden in Longniddry on a daily basis and have become increasingly unconcerned about our presence," says Andy Douglas. "It's a pleasure to have their company."
Neil Goodbrand
The end of the rainbow: Neil Goodbrand could not believe his luck when he caught this moment in Aberdeen.
Nina Mackay
Pitch perfect: William, Ben and Murray Mackay enjoying the last of the daylight at Ackergill, Caithness, courtesy of mum Nina Mackay.
Curtis Welsh
What are you up there fir? Curtis Welsh spied this Great Spotted Woodpecker while out on his daily lockdown walk in the Scottish Borders. "She was as high as she could go on this fir tree - perhaps I could create a new Christmas tree icon instead of a fairy or a star!"
James Millar
Mash up: Early rise for a potato team near Kelso this week, as seen by James Millar.
Paul Adams
Garden strummer: Paul Adams says he's getting creative as he can't stray far from home in Kirkcaldy for pictures during lockdown.
Johanna Gericke
Mucky pups: Hamish and Bella had a bit of explaining to do, according to Johanna Gericke under blue skies in Kilchrenan.
Stephen Ching
It runs in the family: "Trying desperately to keep up with my son Jack on our daily exercise in Fife", says Stephen Ching. Oh, and happy birthday Jack, who turned 10 on Friday!
Anitha van Dijk
Pebble dash: Anitha van Dijk came across this on the side of a country road in Fort William, "people showing their respect for the NHS".
Lorna Paterson
Miaow you see me, miaow you don't: This is Louis abiding by the rules of staying home during lockdown," says Lorna Paterson. "He’s enjoying the sun where no-one can see him being so camouflaged."
Laura Johnstone
Toilet humour: "Spotted in Helensburgh and it makes me laugh every time I pass it", says Laura Johnstone.
Vicki Swan
...and now for actual ducks, safety in numbers: Vicki Swan spotted these ducklings staying close at the River Tweed in Peebles.
David Crosbie
Ewe looking at me? David Crosbie, who describes himself as an amateur photographer from the Edinburgh area, said of his cheeky lamb picture: "Perhaps these will be a nice pick-me-up for your readers."
Kirsty McInally
Sunny delight: Six-month-old, Eve McInally from Motherwell, is all ready for the sunshine and playing in the back garden, says mum Kirsty McInally.
