Construction of Scotland's temporary coronavirus hospital, NHS Louisa Jordan, has been completed.

The £43m facility at the Scottish Events Campus (SEC) in Glasgow will be ready to receive Covid-19 patients from Monday, if required.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said the site, at the Scottish Events Campus (SEC) in Glasgow, was "equipped and clinically prepared".

It will provide up to 1,036 additional beds to support the pandemic response.

Construction began on 31 March after the British Army conducted a feasibility study and work took 18 days to complete.

However, it is hoped the hospital will not be needed, as ongoing lockdown measures are believed to have slowed the spread of the virus in Scotland.

Standing in for the first minister at Sunday's coronavirus briefing, Ms Freeman revealed that a further 10 people had died in hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

Sunday's figures showed that the death toll had risen to 903, with 8,187 people now testing positive for the virus - an increase of 367 in the past 24 hours.

There has been a drop of eight patients being treated in intensive care - a total of 174 and 1,797 people are in hospital with confirmed or suspected Covid-19, a rise of four.

A total of 39,612 tests have now been carried out.

Image caption Jeane Freeman hopes the temporary hospital will never be needed

Ms Freeman reiterated that the figures would be an under-estimate, given the low number of death registrations made over the weekend.

She said: "They should be treated with some caution."

She said the Scottish government remained confident NHS Louisa Jordan would not be needed.

She said: "I want to offer my sincere gratitude and thanks to the contractors and NHS Scotland staff who have come from across Scotland to work tirelessly to transform the SEC into the NHS Louisa Jordan. You are an inspiration to us all.

"The decision on patients being accepted at the NHS Louisa Jordan will be reviewed on a regular basis. I hope this facility will not be needed as, alongside the public's continued efforts to stay at home, the NHS in Scotland has already taken steps to increase the number of NHS beds.

"The exceptional efforts of everyone involved in creating NHS Louisa Jordan during this unprecedented public health emergency will ensure this national facility will be able to treat patients from across Scotland, helping to save lives and protect our NHS."

The hospital was named after Glasgow born First World War nurse Sister Louisa Jordan who died on active service in Serbia in 1915 as part of the Scottish Women's Hospitals for Foreign Services.

The hospital will have capacity for an initial 300 patients and this can be expanded to more than 1,000 beds.

The building's hall five has 182 bed bays and is connected to hall four which has 517 bed bays, making a total of 1036 bed bays at the hospital.

It will be operational on a phased basis, based on demand and staff will also be phased in from NHS Scotland, including those returning from retirement.

The level of staffing will depend on the number of beds required.

