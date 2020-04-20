Scotland

Scotland's papers: 'No easing of lockdown' and new hospital opens

  • 20 April 2020
Image caption Boris Johnson's role in leading the fight against coronavirus splits opinion. The Herald says UK ministers have rallied behind the prime minister after he was accused of being "missing in action" at the start of the outbreak.
Image caption "We need Boris!" declares the Daily Express which reports the PM could return to work this week after recovering from coronavirus. It says Mr Johnson "is expected to step up his workload" over the coming days.
Image caption The Times says Mr Johnson has told colleagues he is resisting a sudden end to current lockdown restrictions. The paper says the PM's top priority is to help the country return to what is described as a "new normal" after the pandemic passes its peak.
Image caption The Scotsman focuses on today's opening of the NHS Louisa Jordan hospital in Glasgow. The specialist coronavirus hospital will be able to take an initial 300 patients, rising to more than 1,000 if needed. The paper also reports on the government reaffirming that the NHS is "open to all who need it".
Image caption A large picture of a pint of draught lager accompanies the news that pubs could remain closed until Christmas, according to the front page of the Sun. It points out that Cabinet Minister Michael Gove did not rule out that possibility during a BBC interview on Sunday.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph says two-thirds of pupils across the UK are failing to log on for lessons during the lockdown. It cites a poll by the Sutton Trust and Public First as revealing children at private schools are more than twice as likely to receive daily online tuition that their state-educated counterparts. The paper says the poll "will stoke concerns about the quality of education" during the lockdown.
Image caption The i paper calls for a minute's silence to be held next week in memory of front-line workers who have died during the coronavirus pandemic.
Image caption The Daily Record leads with fears that dangerous offenders are being released on bail rather than sent to prison during the coronavirus crisis. The paper also says Scottish football clubs have been warned the first games of the 2020/21 season could be played behind closed doors.
Image caption The National reports that the UK government is supplying personal protective equipment (PPE) to some of the richest countries in the world, including the tax haven of the Cayman Islands.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail leads with health secretary Jeane Freeman apologising after it emerged GP clinics had warned some vulnerable and elderly patients that they may be refused life-saving treatment. "Do you want us to let you die?" is the splash headline.
Image caption The Courier leads with social services warning that a drop in calls to lifeline support services could mean there are "unseen" victims of the coronavirus lockdown.
Image caption The Glasgow Times leads with claims that NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde is only offering contracts to NHS bank staff who can work a preferred shift pattern.
Image caption The Daily Star says there are fears that global supplies of tea could run low because plantations around the world have been shut down during the coronavirus crisis.
Image caption The Evening Telegraph leads with the sudden death of a man in a hotel, but also features praise for "amazing" midwives working through the Covid-19 crisis.
Image caption The Edinburgh Evening News leads with city council bosses being accused of "putting staff and the public at risk" by not guaranteeing the wages of temporary and agency workers who may need to self-isolate.
Image caption Finally, the Evening Express leads with appeals for donations to help the VSA charity farm in Aberdeenshire, the future of which "hangs in the balance" because of the lockdown.

