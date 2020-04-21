Image copyright PA Media Image caption The case of independence blogger Stuart Campbell will be the first to be heard by a virtual court

Legal history will be made as three senior judges hear an appeal case in a virtual court.

They will consider an appeal by an independence blogger in his legal battle with former Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale.

The Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service (SCTS) said the virtual courts could become a permanent feature.

It comes as the Justice Secretary will update MSPs on proposals to make the jury system fit Covid-19 restrictions.

The case in the Inner House of the Court of Session could be the first of many to do away with the time-honoured traditional sittings in court rooms with wigs and gowns, with the judges and lawyers remote from each other, following proceedings using video technology.

It will be heard by the Lord President Lord Carloway, along with Lords Brodie and Menzies after agreement from both sides in the action.

'Permanent feature'

SCTS said although the virtual court was a response to coronavirus, it could become a permanent feature of the justice system.

SCTS chief executive Eric McQueen said judges, court staff, and lawyers had worked together to create the virtual Inner House Appeal Court.

He said: "While this is an immediate response to Coronavirus there is no doubt that the learning will inform our thinking to make virtual courts a permanent addition to our Scottish courts."

He said remote hearings could be used in civil courts throughout Scotland, beginning with the Court of Session, but also including the lower courts.

"We are currently in discussion with sheriffs principal and the Law Society for Scotland on the scope of urgent and essential civil business in sheriff courts, to assess whether other business can be carried out remotely and what phased steps can be taken."

Journalists will be able follow proceedings on secure closed links.

In the hearing, independence blogger Stuart Campbell is appealing against a sheriff's ruling in a defamation case he brought against the former Labour leader.

Mr Campbell, who blogs as "Wings over Scotland", claimed he had been defamed by Ms Dugdale in a newspaper article in which she claimed he had sent "homophobic tweets".

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Kezia Dugdale's newspaper column was said by a sheriff to be "fair comment"

At Edinburgh Sheriff Court Mr Campbell said this damaged his reputation and that she defamed him.

But in his judgement in April 2019, Sheriff Nigel Ross ruled Ms Dugdale was incorrect to imply that Mr Campbell was homophobic but concluded her comments were protected under the principles of fair comment.

Mr Campbell's advocate, Craig Sandison QC, argued this was wrong, partly because Sheriff Ross had made his decision on English case law.

'Fair comment'

Mr Sandison said this differed from Scottish law on defamation and that the Inner House, the appeal court of the Court of Session, should rule on whether principles used south of the border could be used in Scotland.

He added: "The authorities relied upon by the sheriff were English cases. There is a concept of honest comment in English law whereas there is a concept of fair comment in Scots law."

Image copyright SCTS Image caption Could public benches be closed to allow more room for juries in trials?

The crisis in the Scottish courts system caused by the coronavirus contagion is to be addressed by Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf.

He is to address MSPs following a discussion about the future of jury trials which have been suspended to take into account the need for social distancing.

There were 602 cases awaiting trial at the High Court on 17 April, with an estimate this would rise to 1,600 by August if measures were not taken.

The government presented a range of possible solutions to a virtual roundtable of lawyers, police, prosecutors and victims' organisations, including reducing the size of juries, currently 15, holding trials in bigger venues such as cinemas or conference halls.

The government had earlier dropped proposals for serious cases to be heard without a jury after objections from the Faculty of Advocates and opposition parties.