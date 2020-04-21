The number of people attending hospital emergency department has remained close to the record low for a third week.

Figures for the week ending 12 April show there were 11,881 attendances at A&E, much less than half the numbers for the same week last year.

The number of people attending A&E was slightly up on the previous two weeks of the Covid-19 lockdown period but still well below expected attendance.

Before the coronavirus lockdown, weekly A&E visits had been about 25,000.

In the first week of lockdown, it dropped to a record low of 11,020 and the second week saw 11,263 patients.

The latest figures show 11,881 attended A&E and 93.6% were dealt with within the four-hour target.

There were 56 patients who spent more than 8 hours in A&E and 13 spent more than 12 hours.