Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The event will raise money for protective equipment for NHS staff

A star-studded event to raise money to buy protective equipment for the NHS will be streamed online on Wednesday evening.

The three-hour live stream, which starts at 18:00, will be hosted by DJ Edith Bowman and features Annie Lennox, KT Tunstall and Olympian Sir Chris Hoy.

Actors Martin Compston, James McAvoy and Peter Capaldi are also taking part.

The "For the Love of Scotland" fundraiser is helping raise money for the Masks for Scotland charity.

The event will be streamed on the Gigs in Scotland Facebook and YouTube pages.

The Masks For Scotland charity was set up by Prof Jill Belch, from the University of Dundee, and has currently raised almost £100,000.

It is hoped the event will help the charity achieve its £200,000 target which will be spent on personal protective equipment (PPE) for the NHS.

Prof Belch said: "The medical teams who protect us must be protected too. We know that the bigger the viral load, the worse the disease.

"Day in, day out, these teams are exposed to very high viral loads.

"We must help save their lives, the lives of their families and their patients by providing correct PPE. This fundraiser will save lives - thank you so very much to all who donate."

Former football player Ally McCoist and tennis coach Judy Murray will also be taking part in the live stream as well as Hollywood star Karen Gillan, Fran Healy from Travis and Simon Neil from Biffy Clyro.

Host Bowman said the event would see three hours of people coming together through "music, prose, comedy, conversation and thanks".

In a video message, she added: "It's happening... I can't believe we've managed to do this.

"We want to raise as much money as is possible for Masks For Scotland but we also want to share you stories of examples of wonderful community spirit and lots of thanks to those incredible individuals who are going out there, risking their own lives, to save others."