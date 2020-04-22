Image copyright Getty Images

The total number of deaths in Scotland linked to coronavirus has risen to 1,616, new statistics have shown.

The National Records of Scotland figures include all deaths where coronavirus was believed to have been present, rather than just confirmed cases.

They showed that 651 deaths were registered between 13 and 19 April - up from 610 the previous week.

A third of the deaths were recorded in care homes.

Of the 1,616 deaths where the virus has been mentioned on the death certificate either as a confirmed or suspected factor, 910 (56%) were in hospitals, while 537 (33%) were in care homes and 168 (10%) were at home or in non-institutional settings.

Almost three-quarters of the deaths were of people aged 75 or older, with only 10 of those who died aged under 45.

The figures showed that the total number of people who died in the week to 19 April was 844 higher than the five-year average.

National Records of Scotland said 637 of these had been attributed to coronavirus, while there had been 38 "excess" cancer deaths and 83 additional deaths of people with dementia and Alzheimers.

ore than 100 of the "excess" deaths for that week are still to be explained.

Doctors have urged people to continue to come forward with non-coronavirus health concerns, with referral rates for suspected cancer cases falling by 72%.

NRS statistical director Pete Whitehouse said "every death from this virus is a tragedy", but that the data was important in understanding the impact and spread of Covid-19.