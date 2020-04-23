Image copyright Getty Images

A cancer specialist has warned that people avoiding the NHS during the coronavirus lockdown could later lead to the "floodgates" opening.

Hospitals have reported a 72% reduction in urgent suspected cancer referrals from GPs in recent weeks.

It is thought fewer people are coming forward with symptoms because they do not want to put strain on the system.

But experts are urging them to seek treatment to avoid even more problems when restrictions are lifted.

Oncologist Prof Karol Sikora told BBC Radio Scotland's Kaye Adams programme that the NHS across the UK would normally expect to see 30,000 new cancer patients in April.

'Back to normal'

By the end of this month, however, that number is expected to be just 5,000.

He said: "Where have they gone? People have got cancer. It's not that they haven't got cancer in April. It's that they're not getting diagnosed because the system is blocked to them."

Prof Sikora warned that the delay in patients being referred must be reduced so the cancer is not given time to grow.

Image caption Prof Sikora urged people to make an appointment with their GP if they have persistent symptoms

He said: "There is no doubt that the NHS has been superb in dealing with Covid, both in Scotland and round the whole of the UK.

"It mobilised services about a month ago - cancelling operations, streamlining itself. It's been a tremendous effort.

"The difficulty now is, how do we get back to normal? And certain diseases are relentless. They can't wait. Cancer and heart disease are the two things that can't wait."

Earlier this week, Scotland's interim chief medical officer Dr Gregor Smith voiced fears that people with cancer symptoms were not coming forward due to the coronavirus crisis.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Hospitals have reported a 72% reduction in referrals

Dr Smith said: "I don't believe for a second that these diseases or these concerns have simply disappeared, so it leaves me worried that there are people out there who are not seeking help from their GP when they might need it.

"My message is don't ignore it - if it was urgent before Covid-19, it remains urgent now."

Prof Sikora said, regardless of lockdown restrictions, the NHS was "open for business".

Fast-tracked

And he urged people showing persistent symptoms, including coughing up blood, abdominal pains or weight loss, to "do what they would normally do" and make an appointment with their GP.

"Cancer is difficult to diagnose on the phone, but you can be fast-tracked to the right place to get the right investigation and, if necessary, get into hospital to see a consultant," he said.

"The hospital services are beginning to open up again. Secondary care and the big cancer centres around Scotland are open for business.

"We've focussed so heavily on Covid but we've got to get out of that mentality and say, we're back in business.

"No-one is saying we should stop looking after the Covid patients, but let's get moving again."