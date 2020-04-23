Image copyright Getty Images

The lifting of the coronavirus lockdown is likely to be phased - with some measure remaining in place for several months, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The first minister said gatherings in pubs and at public events were likely to be banned or restricted for some time to come.

And she said all pupils might not be able to attend school at the same time because of social distancing measures.

But Ms Sturgeon said Scotland was not yet able to begin to ease its lockdown.

And she warned that the country will have to "adapt to a new reality" in the future - and that lockdown could have to be reinstated "with very little notice" if the transmission of the virus could not be controlled.

She was speaking at as the Scottish government published a new document outlining the basis of an exit strategy from the UK-wide lockdown that has been in place since 23 March.

The paper does not set any dates for when the restrictions could begin to be lifted, and Ms Sturgeon warned that the lockdown currently remained "absolutely necessary to suppress the virus, protect our health service and save lives".

She said it "could take some time" but "ultimately we will come through this challenge".

The paper said Scotland will not be able to "immediately return to how things were", and would instead target a "managed transition away from current restrictions" while still suppressing the virus.

It said: "We will need people in Scotland to continue to live their lives in ways that minimise the spread of the virus.

"So even as we lift some of the more restrictive measures, better hand hygiene and appropriate physical distancing will need to remain in place at home, on the streets and in the workplace."

Nicola Sturgeon said the current lockdown was "absolutely necessary" to suppress the virus

The eventual lifting of lockdown will be phased, with pubs and mass gatherings not likely to open again until later in the process.

The paper said: "We are likely to require that gathering in groups, for example in pubs or at public events, is banned or restricted for some time to come."

Ms Sturgeon said any talk of lifting the lockdown "like the flick of a switch" was "misguided", saying: "A return to normal as we knew it is not on the cards in the near future."

She said Scotland would have to find a "new normal", which involved "living alongside the virus in a form which keeps it under control".

And the first minister said it was impossible to know with certainty what the long-term impact of decisions would be, meaning a flexible approach will be needed.

At Wednesday's government briefing, Ms Sturgeon said a further 58 deaths of people who had tested positive for the virus had been recorded, bringing the total under that measure to 1,120.

However she said there were "very encouraging" falls in the number of patients in hospital and intensive care.