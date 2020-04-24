Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Salmond was cleared of 13 sexual assault charges last month

The Crown Office has launched contempt of court proceedings against a former UK diplomat who was blogging during the Alex Salmond trial.

Craig Murray, an ex-UK ambassador to Uzbekistan, attended two days of the trial at the High Court in Edinburgh before writing about it on his website.

A Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal spokesman confirmed proceedings against Mr Murray were now active.

Ex-first minister Mr Salmond was cleared of 13 sexual assault charges.

A further charge of sexual assault had previously been dropped by prosecutors.

The former SNP leader had said he was innocent of all the charges against him throughout the two-week trial in March.

The women who made the allegations against Mr Salmond included an SNP politician, a party worker and several current and former Scottish government civil servants and officials.