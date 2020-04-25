Scotland

Scotland's newspapers: First minister offers 'small bubble of hope'

  • 25 April 2020
Image caption The first minister has hinted that small groups of people may be able to meet as the lockdown is loosened, according to the Scottish Daily Express.
Image caption The Scotsman also reports on the prospect that people may be able to meet a small "bubble" of other people outside their household.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail says people could be allowed to socialise with up to 10 of their closest family and friends.
Image caption Nicola Sturgeon says the bubble strategy will allow people to meet up with "one or two" more people outside their household, according to The Scottish Sun.
Image caption The National reports that UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock is under pressure to follow Nicola Sturgeon's lockdown exit strategy.
Image caption Chancellor Rishi Sunak is drawing up measures to allow non-essential businesses to reopen in a "safe and practical way", The Times Scotland reports.
Image caption A third of UK cancer surgeons say they have stopped operating altogether amid fears of potentially fatal complications from the coronavirus, The Herald reports.
Image caption The Press and Journal reports that 10,000 testing kits and 10 million face masks have arrived in Scotland to boost the battle against the virus.
Image caption The Daily Record reports on the sudden death of a four-year-old boy at home.
Image caption Businesses are being pushed to the brink of collapse due to delays in virus grant payments, according to The Courier.
Image caption The Glasgow Times reports that a council boss facing a disciplinary hearing over expenses has retired early.
Image caption Concerns over the future of funding for the extension of Edinburgh's tram line make the front page of the Edinburgh Evening News.
Image caption Aberdeen's Evening Express reports that two men have appeared in court on an attempted murder charge.
Image caption The Daily Star claims "we're turning into a nation of Jim Royles" as people are washing less and using less deodorant during lockdown.