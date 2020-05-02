Since the first coronavirus death in Scotland was recorded on 13 March, the number of victims has steadily increased. Behind the statistics, there are real people - grandparents, parents, brothers, sisters, husbands and wives - and the families and friends they leave behind. These are some of the people who have lost their lives to Covid-19.

Danny Cairns

Image copyright Hugh Cairns

Danny Cairns was a healthy 68-year-old before he fell ill with coronavirus, according to his brother, Hugh.

When he developed a cough and sore throat at the end of March, he isolated at home in Greenock.

But within days he was so ill he had to be taken to hospital by ambulance.

In a video call from his hospital bed, his last words to his brother were: "I'm on my way out mate".

He died on 26 March, three days after arriving in hospital.

'I'm on my way out, mate'

Ian Wilson

Image copyright Sandra Wilson

School janitor Ian Wilson was at home in Coatbridge for two weeks with a high temperature and delirium before being admitted to hospital.

Despite his worsening condition, doctors initially told his wife, Sandra, she would not be able to visit the 72-year-old who had a heart condition and diabetes.

Staff eventually granted access provided she wore protective equipment - a decision which meant she could be at her husband's side when he died on 29 March.

Although nurses were unable to comfort her with a hug due to social distancing protocols, Mrs Wilson is grateful they allowed her to be with her partner at the end.

"I was able to talk to him and just say goodbye. I've got strength from that," she said.

The impact my husband's death had on NHS staff

Ryan Storrie

Image copyright Hilary Storrie

Ryan Storrie was in Scotland to celebrate his 40th birthday with a trip to a Rangers match when he fell ill.

The father-of-two was from Ardrossan but he lived in Dubai.

When he developed symptoms, the asthmatic isolated in his hotel room and waited for the virus to run its course.

His condition deteriorated but he wouldn't let his wife, Hilary, phone 999 as he was convinced he would recover and didn't want to bother the NHS.

She found him dead in his room on 31 March.

'Ryan was the last person I expected to die'

Lord Gordon of Strathblane

Image copyright Houses of Parliament

Lord Gordon of Strathblane was a former political editor of STV and he founded Radio Clyde.

He died at Glasgow Royal Infirmary on 31 March after contracting coronavirus, Radio Clyde reported. He was 83.

His family paid tribute to his "generosity, his kindness and his enthusiasm for life".

Former First Minister Jack McConnell said Lord Gordon had "an outstanding career in business and public service".

Labour peer dies 'after contracting coronavirus'

Catherine Sweeney

Image copyright Sweeney family

Catherine Sweeney was a "wonderful mother, sister and beloved aunty", her family said after her death on 4 April.

Born and raised in Dumbarton, she worked as a home carer for more than 20 years.

Her family said she would be sorely missed after a "lifetime of service" to the community.

And they praised the medics at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley who "heroically" looked after her in her final days.

Carer was 'dedicated to the most vulnerable'

Mofizul Islam

Image copyright Islam family

Mofizul Islam was beginning a new life in Scotland after relocating from Bangladesh when he fell ill with coronavirus.

His family believe the 49-year-old caught the virus on his daily three-hour journeys between their Edinburgh home and his job at a pizza outlet in Midlothian.

He died on 5 April and was buried in the Muslim section of a city cemetery but his wife and children were in isolation and unable to attend.

His death has left the family "completely helpless", according to a family friend as they have no documents, no bank account and they are struggling for money.

"We are very worried about our future because we don't have our father," said Mofizul's 19-year-old son, Azahural. "He was everything for us. And now we are just hopeless."

Family 'helpless' after father's coronavirus death

Andy Wyness

Image copyright Sandra Wyness

Newly-wed Andy Wyness developed a high temperature and a cough following a trip to Wales.

When his symptoms worsened the 53-year-old drove himself from his Wishaw home to an appointment at an assessment centre.

That was the last time his wife, Sandra, saw him.

The grandfather, who was a keen bowler, was taken straight to hospital by ambulance. He died on 6 April.

"Even walking out the house that night, although I knew he wasn't well, I never imagined he would never walk back in," Sandra said.

My husband went to the doctor and never came back

Janice Graham

Image copyright Graham family

Janice Graham was the first NHS worker to die with coronavirus in Scotland.

The health care support worker and district nurse died at Inverclyde Royal Hospital on 6 April.

One colleague said she had a "bright and engaging personality and razor sharp wit".

Anther said the 58-year-old was the "most kind, caring and compassionate HCA I have had the privilege to work with".

Her son, Craig, told STV News he would miss everything about her.

Nurse remembered for her 'kindness and compassion'

Gerry McHugh

Image copyright Rhys McCole

Maths teacher Gerry McHugh was a "true gentleman", able to inspire every single student who walked through his door.

His death would have a "devastating effect" on the Notre Dame High School community in Greenock, head teacher Katie Couttie said.

Unable to attend his funeral due to the lockdown, past and current pupils found a unique way to pay tribute to the 58-year-old.

They wore red and posted images on social media in memory of the lifelong Manchester United fan.

He died on 11 April.

Pupils find safe way to honour much-loved teacher

Bill Campbell

Image copyright Linda Verlaque

Former Merchant Navy engineer Bill Campbell died of suspected Covid-19 at Erskine Park care home in Bishopton.

The 86-year-old had dementia and carers initially thought he had a chest infection but he developed a cough and a high temperature.

His condition deteriorated and he died on Easter Sunday, with his daughter, Linda Verlaque - in full protective clothing - by his side.

She praised the work of carers at the home but she said his death was "horrific" as undertakers came to take away his body in full hazmat gear and goggles.

"Instead of having people surrounding me and giving me a hug to say everything was all right, everyone was just standing there and we were watching my dad being taken away, which was traumatic," she said.

Dad's virus death in care home was 'traumatic'

Derek Wilkie

Image copyright Wilkie family

Derek Wilkie worked for 27 years as a firefighter before retiring in December 2017.

He had senior roles in Badenoch and Strathspey, and Shetland before becoming station commander for Inverness and Nairn District.

Colleagues said he was a "diligent and capable firefighter...with a larger than life personality".

His wife and two sons - who all work for the NHS - thanked those who cared for Mr Wilkie and urged people to stay at home.

He died at Raigmore Hospital in Inverness on 12 April.

Ex-firefighter dies after contracting Covid-19

Anne Duncan

Image copyright Anton Duncan

Anne Duncan contracted coronavirus in Lethan Park care home in Edinburgh.

Her daughter Linda, a lawyer for the BBC, had hoped she would survive the virus as she was from "strong stock".

She last saw her mother in March when she travelled from London to warn her they may not be able to visit her during the pandemic.

The pensioner had been "extremely distressed" afterwards, Ms Duncan said.

She was taken to Edinburgh's Western General Hospital on 12 April and died three days later.

Care home death 'hard to process' for family

Mary McCann

Image copyright McCann family

Mary McCann, 70, was a "strong, wonderful woman" who was dedicated to her family, according to her son, David.

She spent the last three months of her life in an East Kilbride care home, having being diagnosed with cancer last year.

The grandmother was doing well in the Whitehills home, where she was putting on weight and smiling again, David said.

But in early April she developed a urinary tract infection. Her condition deteriorated quickly and within days she was struggling to breathe.

She died in the care home on 16 April with her son, Derek, by her side.

'Mum was doing well, then came this crazy disease'

Jane Murphy

Jane Murphy was known as "Mama Murphy" by close friends and colleagues at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

She worked at the city hospital for almost 30 years, first as a cleaner before retraining as a clinical support worker.

The 73-year-old, from Bonnyrigg, was placed on sick leave due to her age when the pandemic broke out.

It's understood the mother-of-two died on 16 April.

Her friend Gerry Taylor said "She wasn't afraid to tell nurses, doctors or consultants if they were not pulling their weight and they loved her for it."

Edinburgh NHS worker dies with Covid-19

Kirsty Jones

Image copyright NHS Lanarkshire

Kirsty Jones, a healthcare support worker with NHS Lanarkshire, was a bubbly, larger than life character, according to her colleagues.

She joined the health board after leaving school at 17 and spent much of her career working with older patients.

But the 41-year-old recently took up a role on the frontline of the pandemic, working at an assessment centre in Airdrie.

Her husband, Nigel, said she devoted her life to caring for others and was a wonderful wife and mother to their two sons.

She died on 20 April.

'Bubbly' healthcare worker dies from coronavirus

Angie Cunningham

Angie Cunningham worked for NHS Borders for more than 30 years before her death.

She was a much-respected and valued colleague who provided "amazing care" to her patients, the health board said.

As well as being a much-loved mother, sister, granny and great-granny, she was proud to be a nurse, her family added.

She died in the intensive care unit at Borders General Hospital from Covid-19 on 22 April, NHS Borders confirmed.

Nurse dies in hospital after contracting coronavirus

.