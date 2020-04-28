Image copyright Reuters Image caption First Minister Nicola Sturgeon led the silent tribute at St Andrew's House in Edinburgh

A minute's silence has been held across the UK to commemorate the front-line workers who have died with coronavirus.

More than 100 UK NHS and care staff have died with the virus, as have many transport and other key workers.

In Scotland, it is believed five health care workers have lost their lives so far, but the Scottish government has not released official figures.

The Royal College of Nursing said nobody should go to work and risk their life.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has insisted she and the Scottish government will work each and every day to help keep all health and care workers safe.

The health workers who have died in Scotland

Home care worker Catherine Sweeney is believed to have been the first front-line worker to die with the coronavirus in Scotland.

Ms Sweeney, from Dumbarton, died on 3 April in the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley.

She was described as "a caring and generous person" who had dedicated more than 20 years of her life to being a home carer.

Nurse Janice Graham was the first NHS worker to die from coronavirus in Scotland.

The 58-year-old health care support worker and district nurse died at Inverclyde Royal Hospital on 6 April.

She was praised for her "kindness and compassion" by colleagues.

Mother-of-two Kirsty Jones had taken up a post with NHS Lanarkshire straight from school at age 17.

The 41-year-old spent much of her career working with older patients at University Hospital Wishaw and was said to be loved "due to her bubbly character".

She had taken up a new role helping on the frontline at an assessment centre in Airdrie.

After contracting Covid-19, Ms Jones died on 20 April.

Nurse Angie Cunningham died in Borders General Hospital, where she had worked, on 22 April.

She had worked with NHS Borders for more than 30 years and was described as a "much-respected and valued colleague within the hospital, providing amazing care to patients".

Other deaths include a member of staff at a care home in Dundee and a 73-year-old NHS worker who had been on sick leave when the coronavirus outbreak first emerged due to her age.

Paying tribute

The latest Health Protection Scotland (HPS) figures show that 1,262 patients in Scotland have died after a positive test for Covid-19, although the actual number of deaths is known to be far higher.

The Scottish government said it had put in place processes to ensure it was informed of coronavirus-related deaths of anyone working in health and social care settings.

It said it would try to put that information into the public domain "sensitively" but numbers were currently too low for there not to be a risk of identification.

Ms Sturgeon said the minute's silence was an opportunity to pay tribute to those who have died as a result of their work to serve, care for and save others.

Ahead of the mark of respect, she said: "The silence will provide an opportunity to pay tribute to those who have died as a result of their work to serve, care for and save others and it will be a further reminder that of all the duties government bears during a situation like this, the most vital is our obligation to keep care and health workers safe..

"I want to stress again today that I and the Scottish government are acutely aware of that responsibility and will work each and every day to do everything we can to fulfil that obligation."