Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The SSTA wants next year's exams to be cancelled as well as this year's

The leader of one of Scotland's largest teachers' unions says next year's exams should be cancelled because of the ongoing coronavirus emergency.

Seamus Searson of the SSTA argues this could help - as the time available to complete courses is likely to be shorter than usual.

It still is not known when schools will be able to open again.

This year's exam grades are to be primarily based on estimates by teachers.

Mr Searson made the comments in an interview in the education publication TES Scotland.

He said: "The SQA is going to have to change the way it delivers exams next year and I am of the view that next year should be the same as this year - the results should be based on teacher judgement. That, to me, is a logical way forward."

Mr Searson argued that setting the system up that way would also make schools better able to cope if there was a second wave of the virus and another lockdown.

He added: "Within a week or two from starting with a new class the teacher will know who is going to be top and who is going to be bottom in terms of ability. The people who know the pupils best are the teachers and they know who the A-grade students are and who looks like they are on track for a C.

"If we say we are going to have exams that is going to put a lot of pressure on teachers and children and we are going to start the year with this monster we can't deliver. We need to think of ways to reduce the burden on teachers and pupils, otherwise they are going to have a few months to deliver a whole course and that's just not going to be possible."

Image copyright Getty Images

Education Secretary John Swinney has said it is still impossible to say when schools might reopen.

It is being widely assumed that social distancing measures will still be in force when they do reopen. This could potentially mean pupils will only be back part-time.

The cancellation of this year's exam diet was announced in March, a few days before the country went into lockdown.

Last week, the qualifications agency, the SQA, gave full details of the system which will be used to determine candidates' grades. There will also be a free appeals system.

BBC Scotland has approached the SQA for comment on Mr Searson's remarks.

What do I need to know about the coronavirus?