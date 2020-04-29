Scotland

Scotland's papers: The coronavirus 'cover up'

  • 29 April 2020
Image caption The advice to wear a cloth face covering in places where social distancing is difficult features on a number of front pages with the Scottish Sun pointing out the scientific evidence for the move is mixed.
Image caption The Daily Record points out the advice covers people using public transport or in shops where social distancing is diffcult.
Image caption The i also leads with the face covering announcement, highlighting that it could become mandatory when lockdown measures are eased.
Image caption The Daily Express characterises the face covering move as Nicola Sturgeon "breaking ranks" with Boris Johnson.
Image caption The Press and Journal also splashes with the face covering story, carrying a warning from Nicola Sturgeon that it is "not a substitute" for existing lockdown restrictions such as social distancing.
Image caption The National leads with Nicola Sturgeon hitting back at criticism on social media of the Scottish government currently taking a different approach to the UK government on face coverings.
Image caption Elsewhere, The Herald leads with a £10m funding pot, for all 32 councils, to create new paths and cycle lanes that will aid social distancing.
Image caption The Times focuses on Covid-19 deaths in care homes and concerns that they could soon surpass those in hospitals as campaigners claim residents are being treated as "second-class citizens".
Image caption The Scotsman leads with claims from retired microbiology expert Prof Hugh Pennington, giving evidence to MSPs, that the coronavirus problem in care homes is "out of control".
Image caption The Daily Mail leads with news it has purchased and flown in 150,000 protective coveralls and masks from China to help frontline medics in the UK battling the coronavirus pandemic amid reported shortages of kit.
Image caption The Courier leads with news that a virtual Angus Council meeting was interrupted by someone sharing offensive online material.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph's splash claims the UK government has relaxed its most important rule for lifting lockdown measures - to avoid a second peak of coronavirus infections - which the paper says comes amid "increasing signs" the prime minister is set to ease restrictions "within days".
Image caption The Glasgow Times leads with a police warning about Glaswegians breaking lockdown measures.
Image caption The Evening News reports on the measures being considered to allow schools to re-open.
Image caption The Evening Express leads with an Aberdeen teenager who is recovering from coronavirus.
Image caption Dundee's Evening Telegraph splashes with the death of a man at a block of flats in Dundee.
Image caption The Daily Star leads with a suggestion that drinkers could be limited to a couple of pints when the pubs reopen as part of social distancing measures.

