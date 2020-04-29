Total coronavirus deaths in Scotland pass 2,200

Image copyright Getty Images

The total number of deaths linked to coronavirus in Scotland has reached 2,272, new figures have shown.

A further 656 deaths involving Covid-19 were recorded in the week to 26 April - more than half of them in care homes.

The data from the National Records of Scotland (NRS) includes all cases where the virus is mentioned on a death certificate as a potential cause.

This provides a wider picture than the figures announced each day, which cover cases confirmed by laboratory testing.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has also confirmed that six members of NHS staff and five members of social care staff have died after contracting the virus.

Ms Sturgeon said that it was "not necessarily the case" that all of the staff members contracted the virus through their work, and in some cases people may not have been in their workplace for some time.

She added: "It is really important for us to understand how many frontline workers lose their lives from this virus and it is also really important that we ensure appropriate investigation into the circumstances and of course learn any lessons that we can."

Where are Scotland's Covid-19 deaths?

According to NRS, coronavirus was involved in more than a third - 36% - of all deaths registered in Scotland between 20 and 26 April.

Just over half of the 2,272 deaths have happened in hospitals, with 39% of them in care homes and 9% at home or in non-institutional settings.

People aged 75 or over accounted for 74% of the deaths, with only 17 of those who died being under the age of 45.

In the most recent week, more than half of the recorded deaths were in care homes - and one in seven of all deaths in care homes in 2020 have been linked to Covid-19.

Ms Sturgeon said the proportion of deaths in care homes was "deeply distressing", but "broadly in line with proportions being reported from many other countries".

She said the latest figures partly reflected the fact that the number of deaths linked to the virus in hospitals "seems to be declining".

But the first minister said care homes were "very vulnerable to this virus" due to the age and frailty of many residents, adding that "we will continue to take whatever steps necessary" to make them "as safe as possible".

Scotland's coronavirus deaths Comparing HPS and NRS data

The virus has also affected some areas more severely than others. The Greater Glasgow and Clyde health board area has reported the highest rate of deaths, at 6.3 per 10,000 people, while the Western Isles has reported no deaths at all.

The data also shows that there have been 3,116 more deaths in the last four weeks than would be expected based on the average of the past five years.

While the majority of these were linked to coronavirus, concerns have been raised about "excess" deaths due to other causes.

This includes 340 deaths linked to dementia or Alzheimers, and 194 of heart disease or stroke patients.

Ms Sturgeon said the number of excess deaths was lower than in previous weeks, but was still "a source of concern" and "a much higher number than we would want to see".

She said: "Overall they are far too high, but on the most recent comparable data we have in Scotland, the proportion of excess deaths at this stage is slightly lower than it is in England and Wales."

The first minister said there was a danger of people feeling "dispirited and powerless" when hearing the rising death toll, but stressed that "every one of us has the power to protect our loved ones and communities" by abiding by lockdown restrictions.

She said: "These measures are tough for all of us, and they are getting tougher. But they are having a positive impact, notwithstanding some of the upsetting news today.

"The converse of that point is equally stark - easing up on these restrictions would have a negative impact that would be felt very rapidly. We do need to stick with it."