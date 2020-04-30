Scotland

Scotland's papers: Care home staff buy own PPE and test target fail

  • 30 April 2020
Image caption Scotland's papers continue their focus on the unfolding crisis in care homes as the impact of Covid-19 takes its toll. The Edinburgh Evening News leads with claims that "desperate" staff in a city care home have been buying their own protective equipment in a bid to minimise the risk of catching or spreading coronavirus among elderly residents.
Image caption "Spiralling" care home deaths are branded a "national scandal" by The Scottish Sun, which writes that the OAP "hubs" have become the new epicentre of the outbreak in Scotland.
Image caption The Scotsman headlines its front page splash "Care homes send SOS" and says that the Scottish government has been urged to provide emergency support after it emerged they have become the setting for the majority of deaths from Covid-19 in Scotland.
Image caption Likewise, the i newspaper points out how Scottish care homes overtook hospitals for coronavirus fatalities, with 338 deaths last week alone.
Image caption The man who runs the Fife-based Renaissance Care group has warned that the lives of care home residents are at "grave risk", reports The Courier, after he urged ministers to provide additional funding to prevent "thousands more deaths".
Image caption Away from care homes, The Herald leads with figures showing that a Scottish government target to carry out 10,000 coronavirus tests a day has been missed, with only 1,370 being done on average over the past nine days.
Image caption The Press and Journal focuses on the grim total of deaths across the UK from Covid-19 and speculates that the tally may be among the worst in Europe.
Image caption Boris Johnson will tell his Cabinet that it is "too early" for major easing of lockdown restrictions today, according to The Daily Telegraph, which features an image of a beaming prime minister after he welcomed his first child with partner Carrie Symonds on Wednesday.
Image caption A drug has been shown to treat coronavirus for the first time, cutting the number of days a patient will spend in hospital by a third, writes The Times, which reports on a global study into a potential treatment for Covid-19.
Image caption Meanwhile, The Daily Record claims that Scotland has reached "tipping point" and calls for the country's tips to be reopened in the wake of lockdown as a "tide of rubbish swamps" the country.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express dedicates its front page to super veteran Captain Tom Moore who is celebrating his 100th birthday. "Together we will beat this", is the headline as the paper quotes the fundraiser who has raised more than £30m for the NHS.
Image caption Away from coronavirus, Aberdeen's Evening Express leads with an image of a thief who the paper says "raided" the home of a pensioner as the 79-year-old "watched in horror".
Image caption Tributes have been paid to a "real-life" superhero, writes the Glasgow Times, which devotes its front page to a 34-year-old woman who has died from a rare form of cancer.
Image caption SNP Westminster leader, Ian Blackford has demanded a halt to Brexit talks during the coronavirus crisis, claiming the "Tories are shamefully gambling with our economic future", says The National.
Image caption Dundee's Evening Telegraph reports that a man is facing charges for historic sexual offences that allegedly date back to 1975.
Image caption The nation is apparently celebrating after pub chain JD Wetherspoons announced it will open its doors to dinkers in a matter of weeks, proclaims the Daily Star of Scotland.

