Migration drives population rise in Scotland

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Glasgow and Edinburgh saw the highest population growth over the year

Scotland's population increased last year with the rise driven by migration, according to figures from the National Records of Scotland (NRS).

The data shows there were 5.46 million people living in Scotland as of 30 June 2019, an increase of 25,200.

The NRS said 30,200 more people moved to Scotland than left the country in the year to mid-2019, arriving from both overseas and the rest of the UK.

There was no natural growth as deaths outstripped births over the same time.

Population changes varied across the country, the NRS said in its mid-year population report.

Three-quarters of council areas experienced population grown, but eight areas saw declines.

Most of the population growth was in Edinburgh and Glasgow and neighbouring areas. Population declines affected mainly rural areas, some islands and other areas in the west of Scotland.

Inverclyde saw the biggest drop in population, with a decrease of 4.7%.

The overall growth in Scotland's population amounted to 0.5% over the year. There were 5,600 more deaths than births.

The figures also show that Scotland's population is ageing.

In mid-2019, 19% of the population were aged 65 and over, compared with 17% a decade earlier in mid-2009.