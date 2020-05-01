Image copyright Getty Images

The head of the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) will face questions from MSPs later amid ongoing concerns over this year's cancelled exams.

Fiona Robertson will face scrutiny from members of Holyrood's education committee.

There are likely to be questions about the emergency arrangements put in place since it was announced that exams would not go ahead.

Because of social distancing rules, the session will take place online.

The situation facing the SQA is unprecedented.

In March, the decision was taken to cancel the exam diet for the first time ever.

Last week, full details were made available of the way the emergency arrangements will operate.

The marks candidates will receive will principally be based on the judgement of teachers and there will be a free appeals system.

Ms Robertson has previously said the system the SQA had produced had three broad principles:

Fairness to learners

Safe and secure certification which followed the latest public health advice

Maintaining the integrity and credibility of the system and maintaining standards

But some fear the system could prove unduly complex and disadvantage students from schools where, in previous years, relatively few got the best grades.

Scottish exams have been cancelled for the first time

Other questions may concern arrangements for future years.

It is still impossible to say when schools will reopen but it is expected that social distancing measures will still be in force by then.

This could mean some students will not be in full-time.

The longer closures and restrictions continue, the greater the risk that less time will be available to teach entire courses.

The SSTA union has already called for next year's exams to also be cancelled.

Appropriate level

However, such a decision would not be in the gift of the SQA and would need to be made by the Scottish government.

The EIS union says S4 students should not normally sit exams next year - arguing they could then be presented in S5 at the appropriate level.

This could mean, for example, that academically able students might not take a National 5 exam next year but would still sit a Higher the following year.

Individual schools or local authorities could decide to do that.