Image copyright PA Media

The number of people who have died in after testing positive for coronavirus in Scotland has risen to 1,559.

The daily update released by the Scottish government showed a rise of 44 deaths since Friday.

There have been 11,927 positive tests, an increase of 273.

The number of patients in intensive care with confirmed or suspected Covid-19 was 108, a drop of two since Friday. There were 1,674 patients being treated for the virus.

The figures cover patients testing positive for Covid-19 in Scotland's hospitals.

Data published by National Records of Scotland (NRS) shows the number of deaths linked to Covid-19 is much higher than the daily totals.

The NRS statistics show that by Sunday 26 April there had been 2,272 deaths in Scotland.

The figures are higher because they include all cases where Covid-19 is mentioned on a death certificate, even if the patient was not in hospital and had not been tested - and even if the virus was just one of a number of factors.