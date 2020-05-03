Scotland

Scotland's papers: Covid-19 'tax break' and PPE row

  • 3 May 2020
Image caption The Herald on Sunday leads with a report that plans to remove charitable status from Scotland's private schools has been postponed from September to April next year.
Image caption The Sunday Mail features claims by the manufacturer of face shields that he has been left out of pocket after NHS Ayrshire and Arran did not buy as many of his products as they originally indicated.
Image caption The National on Sunday splashes with efforts from SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford to get Brexit delayed because of the impact of coronavirus on the economy.
Image caption The Scotland on Sunday leads with a "day in the life" of Nicola Sturgeon and Jeane Freeman as they both lead efforts to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.
Image caption The Sunday Times focuses on healthy over-70s, quoting doctors' organisations the British Medical Association and the Royal College of GPs saying lockdown conditions should be eased according to individual risk, rather than an "arbitrary age".
Image caption Boris Johnson will unveil a "blueprint for gradually "unlocking' Britain" next weekend, according to the Sunday Telegraph.
Image caption Meanwhile, the Sunday Express also reports on a "blueprint for post-lockdown Britain". Under the plan to "get Britain working", employees may have to wear face masks, with workplaces required to use floor markings to enable social distancing, the paper says.
Image caption Away from coronavirus The Sunday Post has Nicola Sturgeon writing for the paper about Friday's 75th anniversary of VE Day.
Image caption The Mail on Sunday dedicates almost its entire front page to the photograph of Carrie Symonds with the prime minister's baby, full name Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson. "He's got Daddy's hair," reads the caption.

