Your pictures of Scotland 1 May - 8 May

Diana Carswell
Aspire for a perfect shot: Diana Carswell caught this spectacular sunset and moon in Arran on Wednesday night. "I was amazed how quickly the moon moved when I was trying to capture it behind the weather vane." she said.
Catherine Thirlaway
Suspend belief: Catherine Thirlaway could hardly believe the water was so still and the light so "amazing" on a morning walk with her cocker spaniel Rua in South Queensferry.
Sophie Blanchard
Platform hues: Sophie Blanchard captured this beautiful image at Scapa Flow in Orkney.
Mark Barbieri
Leap of Faith: Danny looks like a champion of the world as he takes his daily exercise in Bishopbriggs, as captured by dad Mark Barbieri.
Margaret Winton
Full marks: Margaret Winton says she had a "grandstand view" of the flower moon from Kinghorn over East Lothian, reflecting in the Forth.
Geoff Der
All shipshape: A beautiful sunset proved no tall order for Geoff Der in Glasgow.
Ron Macdonald
All shook up: ‘Elvis’ the King Eider strutting his stuff on the Ythan estuary in Aberdeenshire, courtesy of Ron Macdonald.
Natalie Hood
Oil painting: Sunset in energy capital Aberdeen from the Torry Battery, thanks to Natalie Hood.
Graham Telfer
The road to recovery: Eight-year-old Noah saw this NHS signage on a truck as he took a rest during a daily exercise cycle near Bathgate with dad Graham Telfer.
Stuart Lilley
Hops and dreams: This rabbit was seen waiting for the sun to go down and thinking what to do next near Laggan, Newtonmore, by Stuart Lilley.
Lindsey MacDonald
King of the castle: Lachlan Whyte, who's 11 months old, was on a mission to get to Stirling Castle, says mum Lindsey MacDonald.
Colin Maclean
Glas-glow: Colin Maclean's sunset photo was taken from just outside Overtown, Lanarkshire. "I always look forward to seeing the weekly selection of images and it would be great to feature some day". Happy to oblige!
Ava Murphy
Suddenly, a fox appeared: Ava Murphy, 11, got this great atmospheric nature snap from her back garden in Glasgow.
James Hogg
... and another! James Hogg in Troon spotted this fox cub on the opposite bank of a burn at the end of his garden.
Dave Stewart
A haar-d run ahead: Dave Stewart was on Leith Links in Edinburgh at sunrise and could just make out someone doing a few stretches before setting off for some exercise.
Jacqui Penfold
Lockdown sing-along: "The colours just sing out, along with the robin, whose beautiful song caught my attention as I passed", says Jacqui Penfold in Cumbernauld. She adds: "I find it really inspiring and uplifting seeing everyone's photos each week."
Anne Greiner
Some alone time: Anne Greiner spotted this swan having a quiet evening on the River Nith in Dumfries.
Kat Waterhouse
Neigh a bad sight: Kat Waterhouse says you have got to love the Kelpies at sunset.
Jess Rogers
Rise and shine: Jess Rogers captured this lovely morning scene in Fintry, Stirlingshire.
Jackie Lewis
Chick flick: "I photographed these little bundles of fluff at Kinghorn loch walk whilst on my daily walk", says Jackie Lewis.
Paul Adams
Moon landing: Paul Adams in Kircaldy said he had waited years to land this photograph.
Richard Taylor
Outstanding in its field: Richard Taylor enjoyed the "sun-kissed fields of home" overlooking Rubers Law Hill in the Scottish Borders.
Jen Smith
Draining shoes: Jen Smith in Edinburgh saw these cherry blossoms falling from a tree and collecting in a drain. "There was something about that sight which reminded me of our lockdown situation", she said.
Alex Grant
Early riser: "I woke up at 4am and decided to go out for my daily exercise in the hope of seeing a sunrise," says Alex Grant in Edinburgh. "I’m so glad I did."
Victoria Austin
The Auld Grey Toon: An imposing dark sky over the harbour and cathedral in St Andrews, from Victoria Austin.
Gary Chittick
Quiet reflection: A walk around Woodside Cemetery in Paisley was "very peaceful", according to Gary Chittick.
Christine Goodall
"...when you said we were going down the Nile...": Christine Goodall saw a family of ducks marching south down West Nile Street just near the junction of West George Street in Glasgow.
TonyHammock/Gordon Beveridge
Sailing back in time: Gordon Beveridge spotted Tony Hammock's shot (left) at Connel last week and sent in this photo he took at the same spot 13 years ago. "I was amazed", he said. "It is almost identical and certainly contains the same boat. The shot was timed to catch the last fraction of the sun before it sank."
