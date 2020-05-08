Your pictures of Scotland 1 May - 8 May

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 1 May and 8 May. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.

Please also ensure you follow current coronavirus guidelines and take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Image copyright Diana Carswell Image caption Aspire for a perfect shot: Diana Carswell caught this spectacular sunset and moon in Arran on Wednesday night. "I was amazed how quickly the moon moved when I was trying to capture it behind the weather vane." she said.

Image copyright Catherine Thirlaway Image caption Suspend belief: Catherine Thirlaway could hardly believe the water was so still and the light so "amazing" on a morning walk with her cocker spaniel Rua in South Queensferry.

Image copyright Sophie Blanchard Image caption Platform hues: Sophie Blanchard captured this beautiful image at Scapa Flow in Orkney.

Image copyright Mark Barbieri Image caption Leap of Faith: Danny looks like a champion of the world as he takes his daily exercise in Bishopbriggs, as captured by dad Mark Barbieri.

Image copyright Margaret Winton Image caption Full marks: Margaret Winton says she had a "grandstand view" of the flower moon from Kinghorn over East Lothian, reflecting in the Forth.

Image copyright Geoff Der Image caption All shipshape: A beautiful sunset proved no tall order for Geoff Der in Glasgow.

Image copyright Ron Macdonald Image caption All shook up: ‘Elvis’ the King Eider strutting his stuff on the Ythan estuary in Aberdeenshire, courtesy of Ron Macdonald.

Image copyright Natalie Hood Image caption Oil painting: Sunset in energy capital Aberdeen from the Torry Battery, thanks to Natalie Hood.

Image copyright Graham Telfer Image caption The road to recovery: Eight-year-old Noah saw this NHS signage on a truck as he took a rest during a daily exercise cycle near Bathgate with dad Graham Telfer.

Image copyright Stuart Lilley Image caption Hops and dreams: This rabbit was seen waiting for the sun to go down and thinking what to do next near Laggan, Newtonmore, by Stuart Lilley.

Image copyright Lindsey MacDonald Image caption King of the castle: Lachlan Whyte, who's 11 months old, was on a mission to get to Stirling Castle, says mum Lindsey MacDonald.

Image copyright Colin Maclean Image caption Glas-glow: Colin Maclean's sunset photo was taken from just outside Overtown, Lanarkshire. "I always look forward to seeing the weekly selection of images and it would be great to feature some day". Happy to oblige!

Image copyright Ava Murphy Image caption Suddenly, a fox appeared: Ava Murphy, 11, got this great atmospheric nature snap from her back garden in Glasgow.

Image copyright James Hogg Image caption ... and another! James Hogg in Troon spotted this fox cub on the opposite bank of a burn at the end of his garden.

Image copyright Dave Stewart Image caption A haar-d run ahead: Dave Stewart was on Leith Links in Edinburgh at sunrise and could just make out someone doing a few stretches before setting off for some exercise.

Image copyright Jacqui Penfold Image caption Lockdown sing-along: "The colours just sing out, along with the robin, whose beautiful song caught my attention as I passed", says Jacqui Penfold in Cumbernauld. She adds: "I find it really inspiring and uplifting seeing everyone's photos each week."

Image copyright Anne Greiner Image caption Some alone time: Anne Greiner spotted this swan having a quiet evening on the River Nith in Dumfries.

Image copyright Kat Waterhouse Image caption Neigh a bad sight: Kat Waterhouse says you have got to love the Kelpies at sunset.

Image copyright Jess Rogers Image caption Rise and shine: Jess Rogers captured this lovely morning scene in Fintry, Stirlingshire.

Image copyright Jackie Lewis Image caption Chick flick: "I photographed these little bundles of fluff at Kinghorn loch walk whilst on my daily walk", says Jackie Lewis.

Image copyright Paul Adams Image caption Moon landing: Paul Adams in Kircaldy said he had waited years to land this photograph.

Image copyright Richard Taylor Image caption Outstanding in its field: Richard Taylor enjoyed the "sun-kissed fields of home" overlooking Rubers Law Hill in the Scottish Borders.

Image copyright Jen Smith Image caption Draining shoes: Jen Smith in Edinburgh saw these cherry blossoms falling from a tree and collecting in a drain. "There was something about that sight which reminded me of our lockdown situation", she said.

Image copyright Alex Grant Image caption Early riser: "I woke up at 4am and decided to go out for my daily exercise in the hope of seeing a sunrise," says Alex Grant in Edinburgh. "I’m so glad I did."

Image copyright Victoria Austin Image caption The Auld Grey Toon: An imposing dark sky over the harbour and cathedral in St Andrews, from Victoria Austin.

Image copyright Gary Chittick Image caption Quiet reflection: A walk around Woodside Cemetery in Paisley was "very peaceful", according to Gary Chittick.

Image copyright Christine Goodall Image caption "...when you said we were going down the Nile...": Christine Goodall saw a family of ducks marching south down West Nile Street just near the junction of West George Street in Glasgow.

Image copyright TonyHammock/Gordon Beveridge Image caption Sailing back in time: Gordon Beveridge spotted Tony Hammock's shot (left) at Connel last week and sent in this photo he took at the same spot 13 years ago. "I was amazed", he said. "It is almost identical and certainly contains the same boat. The shot was timed to catch the last fraction of the sun before it sank."

