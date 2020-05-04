Image copyright Getty Images

The Scottish government has set out its plans for a "test, trace, isolate, support" system to keep coronavirus in check. How is this going to work - and will its introduction signal the end of lockdown?

How will it work?

Under the proposed system, when someone starts to feel symptoms consistent with Covid-19 they will be asked to go into self-isolation and it will be arranged for them to be tested.

If they test negative, they can be released from self-isolation. But if they test positive, they must stay there for seven days - and the contact-tracing system kicks in to identify anyone they have been close to.

This includes anyone who has been within two metres of an infected person for a period of 15 minutes or longer.

These people will be asked to go into isolation for 14 days. A support system will be put in place to help those who might struggle to do so.

It is important to stress that this "test, trace, isolate" (TTI) strategy will not be the only restriction in place post-lockdown - the government says it will only work alongside other measures such as physical distancing, hand-washing and use of face coverings.

Image caption Other measures such as physical distancing and use of face coverings will continue alongside the tracing strategy

What kind of support could be on offer?

People who are asked to self-isolate for 14 days will be urged to "remain at home completely during this time", keeping away from other members of their household if possible.

Ministers recognise that this may be difficult for some, and are drawing up plans to help them based on how the existing "shielding" group is supported.

Some people may need to be provided with somewhere to isolate away from the rest of their household, or have deliveries of food or medicine arranged. Mental health and wellbeing support may also be needed.

The Scottish government is also talking to the UK government about employment rights and benefits, and how people can access financial support if they are sent into isolation due to contact tracing.

Image caption People asked to self-isolate will be asked to "remain at home completely during this time"

Is there capacity do this?

Not yet. A lot of things have to be built up before a nation-wide TTI system will be fully up and running.

To start with, "extensive" testing will be needed. The government estimates that tests for up to 2% of the population will be required, and that 15,500 per day may need to be carried out under an "enhanced" TTI system.

This is significantly more than can currently be done, so further work on expanding capacity is needed.

Extra staff will also need to be taken on to run the contact tracing side of the operation, which is far from a simple data-gathering task. In total, up to 2,000 additional specialist workers could be taken on.

These are the staff who will do the groundwork of contact tracing - phoning up people who are undergoing testing and finding out where they have been over the last 48 hours and who they have been in contact with.

Digital infrastructure is also to be expanded to make sure as much of the process as possible can be automated. Some contact tracing systems already exist within the NHS and Public Health Scotland, but new tools are being developed.

This will include a "secure web-based tool for the NHS in Scotland", which will allow ordinary users to input details of people they have been close to so that they can be forwarded to contact tracing teams.

Image caption Coronavirus testing has already been ramped up, but will need to be expanded further

Could a smartphone app help?

In the first instance, contact tracing is chiefly done by straightforward telephone calls as outlined above. However, the UK government is also leading the development of a proximity-tracing app which people could download to their smartphones, with trials to begin soon.

This would use Bluetooth technology to identify other users close by, and could be useful in flagging up when someone has come into contact with an infectious stranger - for example on public transport.

However, Nicola Sturgeon has warned that a large proportion of people might need to have the app in order for it to be effective, underlining the importance of people having trust in the security of the system and the use of their data.

She said that while an app could eventually be an "important enhancement" to the system, "old-fashioned contact tracing" was still going to be key.

Image caption A smartphone app could help tell people if they have been near to an infected person on public transport

When is it going to start?

As with a lot of other responses to the virus, mass contact tracing isn't going to be turned on like a light switch one day.

The introduction will be phased as capacity is increased, starting with the priority groups of people currently undergoing testing.

Some health boards are already in a position to do some tracing work, and the Scottish government has targeted having all of them in a position to run an "enhanced" system by the end of May.

Different systems will need to be tailored to local areas - Ms Sturgeon noted that the challenges in central Edinburgh are different to those in more rural areas like the Borders.

Image caption Some health boards can already do some contact tracing - but the full system will take the rest of the month to set up

Will this mean the end of lockdown?

Not necessarily. Ms Sturgeon has warned that TTI is not a "quick fix" or a "magic" answer to the virus, and even when up and running it will only work alongside a series of other measures.

It also cannot be taken for granted that once the system is ready, Scotland will immediately emerge from lockdown.

Ms Sturgeon has said there will be "an element of trying to balance things as we go", as the country adjusts to a "new normal".

The harsher restrictions of lockdown will be replaced with other measures, like TTI, that can help keep the virus suppressed overall - but this will be a gradual, careful process.

Ultimately, everything hinges on the virus and how quickly it spreads. If the infection rate - the much talked about "R number" - starts to rise again, severe restrictions could be imposed again with little warning.