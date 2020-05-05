Scotland

Scotland's papers: 'Quarantine hotels' and testing ramped up

  • 5 May 2020
Image caption Concerns that families may have to split up "time and again" under new self-isolation plans is the lead story in several of the papers. The Daily Express says people could be confined to so-called quarantine hotels as the Scottish government looks to suppress the Covid-19 virus.
Image caption The Scottish Sun reports that First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced the isolation hubs option as she launched the government's new 'Test, Trace and Isolate' plan to prevent the disease from spreading as lockdown is lifted.
Image caption The Herald says the "Chinese-style quarantine measure" has been touted to work alongside the 'Test, Trace and Isolate' (TTI) strategy, which is expected to be in place by the end of May pending a significant increase in the country's testing capacity.
Image caption The Scotsman also leads with people facing the prospect of repeated spells of self-isolation. Ms Sturgeon said there would need to be a daily testing capacity of 15,500 in place to support the strategy.
Image caption The Daily Mail says a "massive" increase in coronavirus testing capacity is to be rolled out. It comes ahead of an expected relaxation of some lockdown measures, although Ms Sturgeon said social distancing would remain for some time to come.
Image caption The Daily Record leads on devastated relatives of a dying 85-year-old coronavirus victim having to watch her final moments over a care home fence from a ladder.
Image caption The National says the Scottish government is set to hire 2,000 new contact tracers in a bid to keep the coronavirus suppressed. It will see testing for Covid-19 significantly ramped up, with anyone displaying symptoms eligible.
Image caption The new contact-tracing app for smartphones is the focus for The Times. It says ministers are planning to run a nationwide campaign telling people it is their duty to download the new "track-and-trace" app, which is already being trialled on the Isle of Wight. But the paper says some MPs and academics have expressed concerns about privacy, asking whether a "less intrusive system" could have been designed. GCHQ has published a blog to allay privacy fears, the paper adds.
Image caption The i newspaper also leads with the latest on the new NHS app. The paper says according to health chiefs, at least half of all adults need to get the app for it to be effective and for "restrictions to be lifted faster".
Image caption Meanwhile, the Daily Telegraph looks at the impact of the government's financial policies to help people affected by coronavirus. It says 27 million people - or more than half of Britain's adult population - are now being paid by the state, although that figure includes benefit claimants and public sector workers. The paper says Chancellor Rishi Sunak has warned the furlough scheme - where the government pays 80% of workers' salaries - is "not sustainable".
Image caption The Daily Star leads with a story about the country's weekly Clap for Carers, where people open their windows and front doors and applaud NHS staff and key workers. The paper says one medic is claiming the Thursday night clap has led to a spike of incidents in A&E, and is asking well-wishers to "tone down the wild cheering".
Image caption The Courier reports on Nicola Sturgeon warning now is not the time to end the lockdown and that restrictions may stay in place until June.
Image caption The Evening Express says local authorities have urged the Scottish government to pass on emergency Covid-19 payments immediately after they were told to dip into their own reserves until spending plans have been announced.
Image caption The Press & Journal's focus is on the TTI announcement, but it also reports on the death of two residents at a care home on Skye, where 57 people have tested positive for coronavirus.
Image caption The Evening Telegraph warns that children in Dundee are being exposed to the risk of contracting the coronavirus as parents flout lockdown restrictions to hold house parties.
Image caption The Edinburgh Evening News pays tribute to a group of volunteers who have made 20,000 face shields and other protective equipment for NHS staff.
Image caption Finally, the Glasgow Evening Times reports on a spate of dangerous incidents where tacks have been dropped in the road as "traps" for cyclists.

