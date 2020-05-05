Image caption

The new contact-tracing app for smartphones is the focus for The Times. It says ministers are planning to run a nationwide campaign telling people it is their duty to download the new "track-and-trace" app, which is already being trialled on the Isle of Wight. But the paper says some MPs and academics have expressed concerns about privacy, asking whether a "less intrusive system" could have been designed. GCHQ has published a blog to allay privacy fears, the paper adds.