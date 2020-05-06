Scotland

Scotland's papers: Third of Scots on furlough and lockdown tsar quits

  • 6 May 2020
Image caption Wednesday's Daily Record claims a third of Scottish workers could be in furlough by the end of next month due to the coronavirus crisis. It adds that an extra 150,000 people in the hospitality and construction sector could lose their jobs altogether.
Image caption The Times says Chancellor Rishi Sunak is preparing to "wean" businesses off the furlough scheme, in which the UK government pay 80% of the salaries of workers. The paper says Mr Sunak will announce plans next week that he will wind down the scheme from July.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail is one of several papers that lead with the resignation of a top government advisor after he admitted to breaking lockdown rules to meet a woman. Prof Neil Ferguson, one of the UK government's advisers on coronavirus, quit after it emerged he had allowed the woman to visit his home twice during lockdown.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph broke the story and says it was Prof Ferguson's advice that led to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to introduce the restrictions. The scientist said in a statement he "deeply regretted" undermining the social distancing messages.
Image caption Lockdown is also the subject of The Scotsman's lead, but the paper concentrates on proposals from the Scottish government yesterday that schools could potentially return "part-time in blocks" for a few days or even a week at a time as part of a phased return to normality. It reports that this will allow for the "deep cleaning" of schools between groups to suppress any future spread of the virus.
Image caption Schools are also the focus of The Scottish Sun who uses the headline "Strop of the class" in its story about return proposals. The paper also says Scottish schools are unlikely to reopen before the summer holidays - but kids with exams to sit could be the first to go back.
Image caption The i newspaper interprets the new paper as meaning a mixture of home and school learning will become the norm. It reports that some priority pupils will return part-time.
Image caption "Don't stand so close to me" says The Herald as it claims a "lack of understanding of social distancing rules" is making people, particularly the elderly, scared to go out. It also explores the idea of a "two-track lockdown".
Image caption The P&J reports on Tuesday's unveiling of potential post-lockdown arrangements by the first minister. It calls the journey towards the easing of restrictions "baby steps".
Image caption The Edinburgh Evening News looks at a "rush" in the capital to buy coffee when a well-known coffee chain reopened drive-through facilities, and Nicola Sturgeon's criticism of these "non-essential" trips.
Image caption "Our heroes" is how The Courier describes three carers who lost their lives to Covid-19. In the paper, their families pay tribute to the three women who "gave their lives to save others".
Image caption The Evening Telegraph reports on the discovery of a 62-year-old woman's body at a property in Dochart Terrace in Dundee.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express claims hackers are targeting British drug companies working to develop a coronavirus vaccine. The paper quotes security sources as saying that "cyber actors" linked to Russia, China and Iran were behind attacks trying to steal intelligence.
Image caption The Evening Times in Glasgow hails a vet as a hero after he saved a man who fell into a canal while he was out on a run.

