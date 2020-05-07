Scotland

Scotland's papers: UK split over easing lockdown rules

  • 7 May 2020
Image caption The Scottish Sun leads with Boris Johnson revealing that England could start to exit lockdown on Monday while Nicola Sturgeon insists Scotland isn’t ready.
Image caption According to The Scotsman, the Scottish government has insisted that it will not lift restrictions until the scientific evidence shows the virus has been sufficiently suppressed. The paper says this potentially opens the door for different measures being applied in Scotland and England.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail says Nicola Sturgeon has made a direct plea to Boris Johnson not to lift the lockdown too quickly.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express says Nicola Sturgeon will not lift lockdown restrictions in Scotland despite Boris Johnson's plans to potentially lift some of them on Monday.
Image caption The Edinburgh Evening News says outdoor cafes and bars could be the first to benefit from the easing of lockdown restrictions but says Nicola Sturgeon thinks it's too soon.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph says Mr Johnson will urge people to go back to work if they can do safely. Changing the advice is part of a strategy "to change the mindset of a population that remains more fearful of lifting the lockdown than politicians are," the paper says.
Image caption The i says Nicola Sturgeon has warned against easing the lockdown until the number of infections significantly declines in Scotland, which is lagging behind other parts of the UK.
Image caption The Herald leads with Nicola Sturgeon warning Boris Johnson that any move to ease the lockdown at the same time across the UK must go at the pace of the "slowest" part of the country.
Image caption The Daily Record leads with an interview with a man who woke from a coma after beating Covid-19 to learn his mum had died from the virus and had already been buried.
Image caption The National reports on Joanna Cherry's calls for a rethink on indyref2. The Edinburgh South West MP warns that despite recent polls showing a comfortable win for her party in 2021, the coronavirus crisis could leave voters in Scotland seeking a “radical change”.
Image caption The Scottish edition of The Times leads with research that says being obese doubles the risk of needing hospital treatment for Covid-19, The Glasgow University research is based on data collected from 428,225 people.
Image caption The Daily Star says a four-day working week could be used to generate more jobs once lockdown ends.
Image caption The Courier says deaths in Angus care homes have sparked calls for clarity on how residents and staff are being protected. The paper says almost two-thirds of the 49 coronavirus deaths in the county have happened in care facilities (31), well above the national average of 43%.
Image caption The Press and Journal reports on Scotland's 2,795 coronavirus deaths, saying that almost 60% of fatalities over the past seven days were in care homes.
Image caption The Evening Express says council bosses have said burials could take place without families if interments increase significantly.
Image caption The Evening Telegraph reports on a police investigation into the death of an eight-year-old boy after the child became unwell.
Image caption The Glasgow Times reports on a court case involving a woman who attacked her lover then posed for photos in the blood-soaked aftermath.

