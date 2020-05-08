Scotland

Scotland's papers: VE Day tributes and Scotland's 'slower' lockdown exit

  • 8 May 2020
Image caption Several of Friday's newspapers mark the 75th anniversary of VE day - the end of fighting against Nazi Germany in Europe during World War Two. The Herald devotes its front page to a VE Day tribute, praising the men and women "whose selfless actions and bravery brought peace and prosperity to our land".
Image caption The Daily Star encourages readers to "raise a glass" in tribute to the armed forces who "secured our freedom". The paper says Captain Tom Moore - who captured people's hearts after raising money for the NHS - will lead the celebrations.
Image caption The Daily Express has published a special commemorative edition for VE Day. It looks ahead to Friday evening, when the nation will be invited to sing along to a rendition of Dame Vera Lynn's wartime classic We'll Meet Again at the end of BBC One's programme at 20:00 BST. The Express refers to the "dark times" of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, saying the "hard-fought freedoms" have "never been so valued".
Image caption The Scotsman carries a picture of a lone piper as the focal point of its VE Day tribute. But the paper leads with Nicola Sturgeon "hinting she may be ready to ease lockdown restrictions on exercising" in Scotland to ensure a four-nations approach is adopted.
Image caption A picture of 94-year-old war veteran Doug Farrington saluting in commemoration makes the front of the Telegraph. The paper's top story focuses on comments by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who has written in the paper. He says the VE Day generation deserve "dignity and respect" - and those in care homes should be protected from the coronavirus. "We must do everything we can to protect our most vulnerable, many of whom protected our country in its darkest hour," he says.
Image caption The Times has a special wraparound front page to mark VE Day, but its top story is on the coronavirus lockdown. The paper reports that Boris Johnson is planning to keep the restrictions in place until June "at the earliest". It adds that Monday's changes will allow people in England to take unlimited exercise outside and places of worship to open for private prayer.
Image caption The i says Boris Johnson conceded in a phone call to Nicola Sturgeon that lockdown restrictions can be lifted at different speeds in different parts of the UK.
Image caption The National reports on Scotland's coronavirus lockdown being extended for another three weeks as Nicola Sturgeon "warned Boris Johnson against trying to pressure the Scottish government into lifting restrictions prematurely".
Image caption The Courier leads with Scotland's first minister saying that lifting lockdown measures too early would be "catastrophic". It says Scotland now faces a slower lockdown exit than other UK nations.
Image caption The Press an Journal splits its front page between VE Day and the Covid-19 lockdown. It says First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is "standing firm" and will not be "pressured" into easing restrictions in Scotland until medical and scientific evidence shows it is safe to do so.
Image caption The Edinburgh News leads with calls for lockdown restrictions to be eased for family groups. Under the headline 'Let grannies get a visit', the paper says there are calls to extend testing to allow families living in different households to meet up.
Image caption The Glasgow Times devotes its front page to a name-check of the Glasgow heroes of the coronavirus crisis.
Image caption The Daily Mail opts for something different on its front page. It reports that the Duke and Duchess of York are facing legal action over an allegation they have missed a payment on a Swiss chalet they have shares in. A spokesman for the duke confirmed to the paper there was a legal dispute, adding: "The contractual details remain the subject of a confidentiality agreement and prevent further discussion."
Image caption The Evening Telegraph reports on a thief stealing food which had been dropped off at the doorstep of a pensioner classed as being at risk during the pandemic.

