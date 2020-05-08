"To those who gave so much, we thank you."

At 15:00 on Friday, the UK was urged to toast all those who gave their all during World War Two, to mark the exact moment in 1945 when Winston Churchill broadcast his speech confirming the war in Europe was over.

The whole day has been dedicated to remembering 8 May 1945 when people took to the streets to celebrate the end of six long years of war.

The lockdown prevented the planned celebrations from going ahead but the anniversary has not been forgotten.

Here is how Scotland commemorated VE Day.

Image copyright Royal Navy Image caption Lieutenant Youngson from the Royal Navy's regional HQ in Scotland proudly salutes all the VE Day heroes

Image caption Army Cadet and Cadet Force Adult Volunteers from Glasgow and Lanarkshire Battalion Army Cadet Force joined in the 08:00 salute.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, as they are known in Scotland, observed the two-minute silence

Image copyright WPA Pool Image caption Prince Charles laid a wreath at the Balmoral war memorial

Image copyright WPA Pool Image caption The Duchess laid flowers she had picked herself from the garden at Birkhall

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption RAF Typhoons flew over Edinburgh Castle as part of the anniversary events

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Nicola Sturgeon marked the two-minute silence at St Andrew's House in Edinburgh

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption She was joined by Fiona Hyslop MSP and Police Scotland chief constable Iain Livingston

Image caption The silence at 11:00 was marked inside Central Station in Glasgow

Image caption Staff joined veterans at Central Station to pay respects

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Railway staff at Waverley Station marked the 75th anniversary with their own remembrance ceremony

Image caption National padre Rev Dr Karen Campbell led a service online after public events were cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic

Image caption As Aberdonians stayed at home, Aberdeen Beach made the perfect canvas for this striking drawing sketched out on the sand to mark VE Day's 75th anniversary. Dougie Bogie, a full-time carer, created it with one of his clients Jack Dunlop, 75, a Royal Air Force veteran who suffers from PTSD and Dougie said it was an "honour" to be asked by Jack to do something in tribute to VE Day

At 21:00 the Queen will deliver a pre-recorded address, broadcast on BBC One at the exact moment her father, King George VI, gave a radio address 75 years ago.