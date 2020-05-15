Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland 8 - 15 May

  • 15 May 2020

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 8 May and 15 May. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.

Please also ensure you follow current coronavirus guidelines and take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Glencoe Image copyright Dave Cullen
Image caption Range of emotion: Sensational shot at Glencoe, courtesy of Dave Cullen.
CalMac ferry Image copyright Sheila Carswell
Image caption Still game: Sheila Carswell could not believe the almost motionless water gave such a photogenic reflection of the ferry and skies as the Caledonian Isles sailed through the mist into Brodick.
Forth Rail Bridge Image copyright John Hulland
Image caption May the Forth be with you: A powerful rail bridge sunset image from John Hulland.
Girl in air with umbrella Image copyright Rona Stewart
Image caption The Skye's the limit: "I asked my sister Mara to jump to make it look like she was blowing away", says Rona Stewart in Skye. "But it was a windy day anyway and she got a bit carried away!"
Govan sunrise Image copyright Katherine Sweeney
Image caption Sweet orange: "Glasgow sunrise, taken from my window in Govan", says a proud Katherine Sweeney.
Rainbow doors Image copyright Neil Menzies
Image caption Barn doors painted with rainbow of hope, at Traprain, East Linton, East Lothian.
Lamlash Image copyright Janice Small
Image caption Weather cycle: "So perfect, so peaceful, so calming", says Janice Small of this Holy Isle shot, also featuring her bike while out for her daily exercise.
Statue in Glasgow Image copyright Kenneth Faulds
Image caption Statuesque beauty: Some things never change in Glasgow, the cone can still be seen even if the crowds cannot.
Forth Rail Bridge Image copyright Chris Lee
Image caption A sight not to be mist: The Forth Rail Bridge was "eerily still and quiet with wisps of mist on the water" says Chris Lee.
Deer in woods Image copyright Roy Mitchell
Image caption Any i-deer where it is? Roy Mitchell said it was almost perfect camouflage for this solitary deer at Kinnoull Hill in Perth.
Dog and owner at sunset Image copyright Benji Eyton-Jones
Image caption Spectacular silhou-pet: Twelve-year-old Benji Eyton-Jones took this shot of his dad Rob and their dog on the Braid Hills, Edinburgh.
Red kite Image copyright Andrew Heaney
Image caption Winging it: Majestic red kite seen near Castle Douglas by Andrew Heaney.
NHS heart in sand Image copyright Joe Gallacher
Image caption A hearty beach stroll: Joe Gallacher spotted this NHS tribute at Saltcoats.
Montrose Bay Image copyright Arjay Raeside
Image caption ...and the sun (Mont)rose: Arjay Raeside went for an early morning walk at Montrose Bay. "It’s really amazing when you witness the face of the sun popping out the sky along with the stunning view. Really beautiful!"
Ducks Image copyright Steven Bothwell
Image caption Daisy ducks: These friendly creatures were being fed by restaurant owner Steven Bothwell (and they didn't pay the bill).
Horse at sunrise Image copyright Frank Urban
Image caption The mane attraction: Frank Urban captured this wonderful sunrise moment after getting up early one morning at Dullatur.
George Square Image copyright Kieran Ferrie
Image caption Setting a benchmark: "Loved how everybody had a seat to themselves" says Kieran Ferrie in Glasgow's George Square. "Also, the pigeon's timing to ruin my shot actually made it better i think!"
Ploughed field Image copyright John McArthur
Image caption Ploughing on: "The red earth of the Mearns really punches out in this picture taken whilst walking out dogs in Laurencekirk", says John McArthur.
Loch Laidon, Rannoch Moor Image copyright David Byrne
Image caption Summit special: A very calming shot of Loch Laidon, Rannoch Moor, from David Byrne.
Suilven in Sutherland Image copyright Gordon Crookshanks
Image caption Peak viewing: This shot of Suilven in Sutherland was taken from a Coastguard helicopter by Gordon Crookshanks during a mountain training flight from Inverness.
National Monument of Scotland on Calton Hill Image copyright David Reilly
Image caption It's all Greek to me? The sun setting behind the National Monument of Scotland on Calton Hill in Edinburgh looks almost like another country in this silhouette shot by David Reilly. (And yes, ironically it was taken on an Olympus).
Hume Castle Image copyright Brian Turnbull
Image caption Borders patrol: Hume Castle in majestic-looking surroundings, from Brian Turnbull.
Cygnets Image copyright Caroline Loudon
Image caption A cygnet-ure photo? Caroline Loudon saw these young siblings getting to know each other at Craiglockhart Pond in Edinburgh.
Mum and son running Image copyright Garson Gillies
Image caption Running water: Garson Gillies photographed Hamish and Elaine exercising at sunset on the Union Canal between Linlithgow and Falkirk.
Dogs at sunset Image copyright Alison Prentice
Image caption Watchdogs: Shetland sheepdogs Flash and Blaze on their nightly walk at the River Clyde, Bishopton, courtesy of Alison Prentice.
Leaderfoot Viaduct Image copyright Basia Rudzka
Image caption Arch rivals: Competing arches in this shot of Leaderfoot Viaduct near Melrose, from Basia Rudzka.
Newburgh, Fife Image copyright Edward Ross
Image caption The skies have it: A lone boat moored at Newburgh, Fife on the banks of the River Tay. Edward Ross took this on his daily walk, which he tries to coincide with sunset.
Dragonfly Image copyright Joyce Grieves
Image caption It's all in the detail: Joyce Grieves took this sensational shot of what she believes is a broad-bodied chaser dragonfly basking in the sun at Findo Gask. "Such a treat!", she said.
Dumfries Image copyright Alice Howdle
Image caption Special branch: Alice Howdle, who lives just north of Dumfries, took nicely framed photo looking across the River Nith from her garden.
Seal looking at man and dog Image copyright Brian McEwan
Image caption That’s not something you seal every day: Brian McEwan and his dog Speckles found themselves being watched on the banks of the River Dee in Aberdeen. Maybe it's a navy seal?
Portobello Image copyright Agnieszka Muciek-Szewczyk
Image caption Deep purple: Agnieszka Muciek-Szewczyk captured these lovely colours at Portobello beach.
Dog Image copyright Lucy Bowie
Image caption "...and for my next trick...": Lucy Bowie wanted to share this picture of her dog Alfie thoroughly enjoying his daily walk in Overtown, Lanarkshire. We can see why!
Young girl dressed as nurse Image copyright Chloe Macfarlane
Image caption A uniform approach: Chloe Macfarlane said five-year-old daughter Lucy was learning all about VE Day in Carnoustie. "I thought she was too adorable not to share", she says, and we agree.
Rainbow flowers Image copyright Claire Sheriff
Image caption Kerbside collection: Claire Sheriff of Dunblane made this rainbow from petals found on the verges of the side roads on her daily walk. "The NHS rainbow is the inspiration."
Flower in sun Image copyright Fiona Smith
Image caption Wishing for safer times: "Absolutely loving the blue skies and sunshine, appreciating the smaller things in life", says Fiona Smith in East Kilbride.

Conditions of use: If you submit an image, you do so in accordance with the BBC's terms and conditions.

Please ensure that the photograph you send is your own and if you are submitting photographs of children, we must have written permission from a parent or guardian of every child featured (a grandparent, auntie or friend will not suffice).

In contributing to BBC News you agree to grant us a royalty-free, non-exclusive licence to publish and otherwise use the material in any way, including in any media worldwide.

However, you will still own the copyright to everything you contribute to BBC News.

At no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe the law.

You can find more information here.

Related Topics