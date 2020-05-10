'Stay at home' is still key, Sturgeon insists

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The first minister said she first learned of the "stay alert" slogan from the newspapers

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said stay at home remains her "clear message" to Scotland.

It comes after reports of a change in coronavirus messaging from the UK government to "stay alert".

The first minister said the Sunday papers had been the first place she had seen the new slogan.

However, she said that given the "critical point" which had been reached in tackling the virus her message was still to stay at home and save lives.

Skip Twitter post by @NicolaSturgeon The Sunday papers is the first I’ve seen of the PM’s new slogan. It is of course for him to decide what’s most appropriate for England, but given the critical point we are at in tackling the virus, #StayHomeSaveLives remains my clear message to Scotland at this stage. https://t.co/zrnEgTC15H — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) May 10, 2020 Report

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to unveil a new slogan, telling the public to "stay alert, control the virus, save lives".

Health secretary Jeane Freeman told BBC Politics Scotland the Scottish government had not been consulted on it and she had "no idea" what it meant.

"We have not been consulted on the possibility of any change and, as it has been reported, that is not a change that we would agree with," she said.

"I think the first minister was really clear last week that the 'Stay At Home' message is the right message and, if I am perfectly frank, I have no idea what 'Stay Alert' actually means."

Image copyright Reuters Image caption The prime minister is expected to explain his "stay alert" message on Sunday evening

The Scottish government's national clinical director Prof Jason Leitch has also said advice remains "very cautious" about any easing of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

He told BBC Breakfast it was still "too early" to think about any "major changes".

Prof Leitch added that it was "quite clear" that the key message in Scotland was "stay at home".

He described it as a "very, very fragile moment" and a time to exercise "maximum caution" as the public had done "astonishingly well" at reducing viral transmission by staying at home.

"The best protection for this virus is your front door - there isn't any question about that," he said.

Image caption Prof Jason Leitch said it was "too early" for any major changes to lockdown restrictions

"Until the numbers are really low and we understand where it is and we can control outbreaks and we can do our test, trace, isolate systems across the four nations we are still very cautious.

"I am not the decision-maker, I am one of the many advisers, so the advice is cautious.

"The decision-makers in the four countries will then make choices."

He said speculation about any changes to lockdown was unhelpful but it was a question of taking "baby steps".

Prof Leitch added that it was also possible there would be small differences between how different countries moved forward.

"I can see a scenario where we may take the pace at a slightly different rate," he said.

However, he said he did not think there would be any "massive differences" across the UK.