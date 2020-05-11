Image caption

The Daily Telegraph's Camilla Tominey writes that the address "left more questions than it answered", offering the public a "slither of light at the end of the tunnel but no ETA". Despite his "infectious bravura", she adds there was "still a sense that all of this had come too little too late, the overcautious approach seemingly borne out of a desire not to repeat the catastrophic mistakes that got us into this mess in the first place".