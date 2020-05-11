Scotland

Scotland's papers: Sturgeon and Johnson 'split' over lockdown

  • 11 May 2020
Image caption Boris Johnson's announcement of an easing of lockdown measures dominates many of Scotland's papers. The Daily Record says First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has "doubled-down" on her insistence that Scots continue to stay at home despite the prime minister's move to lift some restrictions in England.
Image caption The i says the first minister is "dismissive" of new advice from Downing Street, part of which is that people who cannot do their job from home are being actively encouraged to return to work.
Image caption The Scotsman reports that Ms Sturgeon has asked the UK government not to deploy its new "stay alert" message north of the border. In her daily media briefing, she thanked the Scottish public for sticking to the lockdown rules she has in place in Scotland, insisting she believed they were right for the country.
Image caption The Scottish Sun says Britain has now been split after Mr Johnson scrapped the national Stay At Home order, while Nicola Sturgeon urged Scots to stick with it.
Image caption The Herald says Ms Sturgeon condemned Boris Johnson's new coronavirus advice as "vague and imprecise" as she announced Scots will be allowed to exercise outside as many times a day as they want.
Image caption Scotland is now on a different path to England, according to the Scottish Daily Express, as Nicola Sturgeon said Boris Johnson's "recovery roadmap" did not apply north of the border.
Image caption The Courier says the first minister confirmed the lifting of restrictions on daily exercise will take effect from today but said no other changes to lockdown measures in Scotland would be made for the time being because the risk remains too high.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail says Mr Johnson has encouraged "vast swathes" of people to return to work, but that Ms Sturgeon remains convinced more lives could be put at risk under the PM's new guidelines.
Image caption The National says the first minister and her counterparts in Wales and Northern Ireland have all rejected Boris Johnson's updated slogan - stay alert, control the virus, save lives - following criticism it is unclear and may undermine existing guidance.
Image caption The Press and Journal says Ms Sturgeon described the new UK government advice as "vague and imprecise" as she announced lockdown measures would remain in Scotland, with only the amendment to the amount of time people would be allowed outdoors to exercise.
Image caption The Times pictures the prime minister with clenched firsts as he addressed the nation. Political sketch writer Quentin Letts says the "only real alleviation of the national imprisonment" was being allowed sit in local parks in the sun "or in the rain, this being Britain". Letts adds that apart from a "couple of distinctive Boris touches", it was a "flourish-free address, its seriousness striking".
Image caption The Daily Telegraph's Camilla Tominey writes that the address "left more questions than it answered", offering the public a "slither of light at the end of the tunnel but no ETA". Despite his "infectious bravura", she adds there was "still a sense that all of this had come too little too late, the overcautious approach seemingly borne out of a desire not to repeat the catastrophic mistakes that got us into this mess in the first place".
Image caption The Glasgow Evening Times tells the heartbreaking story of a man who lost both of his parents and his father-in-law to coronavirus in the space of four weeks.
Image caption The Edinburgh Evening News also reports on the latest coronavirus developments, but it leads with a man being arrested and charged in connection with an attempted murder in the city.
Image caption "Boz the builder" is the Daily Star's nod to the PM's address, who is pictured on its front page in a yellow hard hat. Weather is the subject of its main story as it reports Britain is set to be "Mr Blobbied" by a "cool blob" weather system that will see us shivering "in the coldest June to August for five years".

