Scotland

Scotland's papers: 'Don't visit Scotland during lockdown'

  • 12 May 2020
Image caption The different lockdown measures now in place in Scotland and England dominate the front pages. The Scotsman is one of several papers to feature First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warning people from south of the border not to drive to Scotland. It also reports on Ms Sturgeon announcing that coronavirus is "in retreat in Scotland".
Image caption The Daily Record's "Don't visit Scotland" headline could not be more blunt. The paper says Ms Sturgeon has also urged Scots to ignore Prime Minister Boris Johnson's "Stay Alert" message for England and stick to the "Stay At Home" guidance.
Image caption The i says visitors crossing into Scotland without good reason risk breaking the law. It comes after people in England were told they will be able to travel as far as they like to reach outdoor spaces.
Image caption The Times leads with the same line. From tomorrow, people in England will be able to play sport with a friend or family member from outside their household - or socialise with them in the open air - for the first time in more than six weeks.
Image caption The Press and Journal reports on calls for a crackdown on holidaymakers heading for the Western Isles as politicians urge people to keep away during the coronavirus crisis.
Image caption The Herald says Mr Johnson has been accused of "risking lives" by changing the public messaging around the lockdown restrictions. However, the prime minister insisted Stay Alert is now "absolutely" the right slogan for England, given that the pandemic was at different stages in different parts of the UK.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail says Ms Sturgeon is preparing to relax lockdown measures in Scotland, but not until the daily death toll drops. The first minister has praised Scots for sticking with the rules so far.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express reports Ms Sturgeon saying the Scottish public should not be "distracted" by the easing of coronavirus restrictions in England. The paper says the first minister has vowed she won't "play Russian roulette" with the disease.
Image caption The Scottish Sun also picks up on the Russian roulette line, but leads with Nicola Sturgeon saying that announcing the daily death toll is "the worst thing I've ever had to do".
Image caption The Daily Telegraph leads with a BBC Scotland investigation into scientists' claims that up to 2,000 lives could have been saved if Scotland had introduced the coronavirus lockdown earlier.
Image caption The Courier focuses on a warning that some of Perthshire's most picturesque tourist spots are under threat as the National Trust for Scotland faces a "multi-million pound battle for survival".
Image caption The National focuses on Ms Sturgeon's televised address on Monday evening, in which she urged Scots to continue to stay home. The first minister warned that following the actions of Boris Johnson and easing up on Covid-19 restrictions could lead to the virus running out of control again.
Image caption The Evening Telegraph reports on the case of a drugged-up man with no teeth being jailed for "biting" a police officer.
Image caption The Edinburgh News reports on a Covid-19 outbreak being traced to a convention staged in Edinburgh by sportswear firm Nike before the previous first-known case.
Image caption The Evening Express reports on a man being charged with a serious assault after an incident in Aberdeen.
Image caption Finally, the Glasgow Times says talks have started between head teachers and the city council over plans to allow children to return to school.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites