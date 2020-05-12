Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A return to normal class sizes is considered unlikely due to the need for social distancing

Schools in Scotland should not reopen before August, according to the country's largest teachers' union.

The EIS said it would have concerns over any move to reopen Scottish schools in June, which is the UK government's plan for England.

It said it may be practical for pupils to return at the end of the summer holiday if safeguards were in place.

The Scottish government has not yet suggested a timetable for the reopening of schools in Scotland.

However, it has previously said a return before the summer break was "unlikely" and a phased return to classes would almost certainly be required.

The EIS said a return in August was the most practical option as long as suitable safeguards were in place.

It said teachers would need time to plan for what it called "a new blended approach" to teaching and learning.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The EIS believes a mix of classroom and activity and home learning will be necessary

The could include a combination of part-time learning at school combined with work for students at home or online. The likelihood is that social distancing would make normal class sizes impossible.

The union also said it would oppose any moves to bring forward the summer holiday dates so schools could reopen earlier in August than normal.

A spokesman said: "August seems to us to be the best date to ensure an ordered approach and to secure parent, pupil and staff confidence that schools are safe."

The EIS laid out a set of conditions that must be met before schools can reopen. These include:

Established capacity to "test, trace and isolate"

Significant operational changes to ensure the implementation of all health guidelines e.g. effective social distancing, enhanced hygiene routines and ongoing risk assessments

Transparent and shared evidence that the spread of infection is under control and that schools and educational establishments are safe places to work

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he hopes it will be possible to reopen primary schools in England from 1 June for the youngest pupils, and those who are about to transition to secondary school.

He would also like secondary pupils who have exams next year to spend some time in school before the summer break.

Head teachers and council leaders, however, have questioned the feasibility of this timetable.

Scotland's Education Secretary John Swinney told Holyrood on Tuesday there was a need to build confidence among schools, teachers and parents before a return to the classroom could take place.

Mr Swinney gave no indication of when it may be possible to start reopening schools.