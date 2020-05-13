Image caption

The Daily Telegraph also features Ms Sturgeon's denial of a Covid-19 cover-up. But it leads with its own investigation in which it says the cost of the pandemic to the Exchequer could reach almost £300bn this year. The paper says it has seen a confidential Treasury document which sets out a proposed package of tax increases and spending reductions that may have to be announced within weeks to "enhance credibility and boost investor confidence" in the economy.