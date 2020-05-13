Image caption Nicola Sturgeon said the figures offered "further and sustained signs of hope"

The number of people dying with coronavirus in Scotland has fallen for the second week in a row.

The National Records of Scotland said 415 deaths have been linked to the virus in the past week - 110 fewer than the week before.

There has also been a drop in the number of people dying in care homes.

But the figures suggested that people living in the most deprived areas were more than twice as likely to die than those in the least deprived.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the drop in deaths "offers further and sustained signs of hope", but said she would continue to "err on the side of caution" with lockdown restrictions.

The total number of people whose deaths have been linked to Covid-19 now stands at 3,213.

The data showed that 91% of the people who died with the virus in April had an underlying health condition.

The most common pre-existing conditions were dementia and Alzheimer's disease - accounting for 31% of all deaths involving coronavirus, followed by ischaemic heart disease at 13%.

More than half of all registered deaths involving the virus continue to be happening in care homes, but the percentage has fallen from 60% to 57% and the number of deaths from 314 to 238.

Ms Sturgeon said the death rate was "still too high, but falling" - and that the numbers of people in hospital and intensive care were also decreasing.

She told the Scottish Parliament: "I readily acknowledge that no trend in statistics can ever comfort anyone who has lost a loved one to this virus.

"But these figures do offer further and sustained signs of hope.

"That doesn't mean we can relax yet - there are still too many cases and the reproduction rate of the virus is still higher than we would like."

The first minister said if the transmission rate of the virus - the "R number" - continued to fall then "we will be able to gradually relax the lockdown".

However she said that "for now the message remains the same", and that continuing to stick with the lockdown for now was "bringing forward the time that these restrictions can start to be eased".

'Excess' deaths

NRS said the total number of deaths registered in Scotland in the week of 4 to 10 May was 1,434 (39%) more than the average number of deaths registered in the same week over the last five years.

This was a decrease of 245 from the number of so-called "excess deaths" registered in the previous week.

Of these 400 excess deaths, 96% were deaths where COVID-19 was the underlying cause.