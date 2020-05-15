Scotland

Scotland's papers: Care home legal action and huge PPE order

  • 15 May 2020
Image caption Coronavirus dominates the front pages with The Scotsman reporting that 70 million face masks for health and care workers are to be made at a manufacturing plant in North Lanarkshire, creating around 450 jobs.
Image caption The Scottish Sun's front page focuses on news the Care Inspectorate has asked the courts to cancel the registration of the HC-One-owned Home Farm facility in Portree where seven residents have died in a coronavirus outbreak.
Image caption The Herald also leads with the story and reports that an unannounced inspection of the home on Tuesday raised "serious and significant concerns" about the quality of care at the home.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail splashes with allegations that more than 30,000 coronavirus tests in Scotland are "unaccounted for".
Image caption The i leads with news of a new "game changer" antibody test that will be rolled out to health workers in the coming days and weeks, before being made available to the public.
Image caption In other medical developments, British experts have said they are on track to produce a coronavirus vaccine this summer, says the Scottish Daily Express. Scientists behind the project have described progress as "so far, so good".
Image caption Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing a "much more interventionist" approach to tackle obesity as part of the fight against coronavirus, reports the Times.
Image caption Fewer than 24 people are catching coronavirus each day in London, modelling suggests, with forecasts predicting the virus could be wiped out in the capital within a fortnight, according to the Daily Telegraph.
Image caption Dundee's Evening Telegraph leads with news the police had to break up a lockdown-defying party featuring numerous families, a bouncy castle and characters including Peppa Pig and Dora the Explorer.
Image caption The Edinburgh Evening News carries a plea from doctors at the city's Sick Kids hospital to parents to not put off visitng the hospital if they need to because of coronavirus.
Image copyright Evening times
Image caption The Glasgow Times features the names of some of the city's key workers in a tribute to "our heroes" during the pandemic.
Image caption A warning over the long-term impact of coronavirus on Dundee makes the front page of The Courier.
Image caption Similar fears about the damaging legacy of the pandemic on the economy of the north east make the front page of The Press and Journal.
Image caption Aberdeen's Evening Express leads with an event to raise money for NHS charities.
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption The Daily Record front page reports on the background of a man who was shot in a Greenock street on Tuesday.
Image caption The National reports that a social justice commission will investigate the pros and cons of a universal basic income in Scotland.
Image caption The Daily Star carries comments from former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Susanna Reid that plans to quarantine this year's stars could fuel the show's "curse" and spark celebrity flings.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites